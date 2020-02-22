Girl, 17, missing from Dublin since Monday

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenage girl who is missing from her home in Dublin.

17-year-old Kayleigh O’Brien is missing from the Blanchardstown area since Monday.

Kayleigh is 5’ 7” tall with a slim build. Kayleigh also has long, dark brown hair.

It is not known what Kayleigh was wearing at the time she went missing.

She is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas.

Anyone with information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.