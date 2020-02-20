Girl, 16, who died in horror Cork crash just returned from school trip

Pictures: Larry Cummins

The death of the teenager who died in a car accident last night in Cork city has been described as a “terrible tragedy” by her school principal.

The girl died after the car in which she was a passenger crashed on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeney, Co Cork at approximately 11.45pm last night.

Moments earlier, the car had been seen driving up the straight road, past Cork City Council’s Northwest Quarter Regeneration housing estate, leading to the lights.

Emergency services and the Roads Policing Unit rushed to the scene but the teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teenage males found at the scene sustained serious injuries and both were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

One of the males is believed to be critical.

A third teen, believed to be aged 16 and the driver, later presented himself to Mercy Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Ms Phil O’Flynn, principal of Terence McSweeney community College, said: “I am deeply saddened to report the death of one of our female students and the injury of two other boys, one a current student and the other a past pupil, as a result of a road traffic accident last night.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the families of the students, our school and our community. Our sympathies and thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased and injured.”

She said that the school’s Critical Incident Management Plan has been implemented.

She said she has also been in contact with the National Educational Psychological Service (MEPS), Senior Management personnel of the Cork Education and Training Board, community gardaí and members of the local community services and staff members of the school who have been assisting her in supporting her students and their families.

The school is open to students, parents and the wider community.

Staff members, including counselling personnel, are on site to offer support, advice and guidance.

And she added: “We have been in contact with the families of the students involved in the accident and we would ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

The teen’s remains were removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is due to be carried out.

The Harbour View Road is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Cork City North West councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who lives on the same road, said: “Harbour Hill Road is a very long road, so I didn’t hear about it until the early hours of this morning.

The community is in mourning, everybody is shocked and devastated by what has happened.

“We share the loss of a very young life and our sympathies go to the family and to her friends and loved ones.

“We are just hopeful that those who are critical make a full recovery.”

Councillor Kenneth Collins added: “This is a very sad day for everybody who knew her.

“It’s a terrible shock and our hearts and sympathies go to her family and friends.

“It is also a very sad day for Cork as there have been three road deaths in almost as many days here.”