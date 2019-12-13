News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Girl, 16, missing from her home in Cork

Girl, 16, missing from her home in Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 04:28 PM

A 16-year-old girl is missing from her home in Cork city.

Clara Murray has been missing from the Broadale area of Douglas since early yesterday morning.

Clara is 5' 6" in height with a slim build. She has brown hair, brown eyes and also wears dental braces.

When last seen, Clara was wearing a black jacket, leggings and black runners.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Clara’s whereabouts are asked to contact Douglas Garda Station on 021 485 7670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

FAI to meet with Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin next week

More on this topic

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeksAppeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Missing Mayo woman located safe and wellMissing Mayo woman located safe and well

Gardaí appeal for help in locating woman, 31, missing from DublinGardaí appeal for help in locating woman, 31, missing from Dublin

Tributes paid to ‘quiet but powerful’ widow of Disappeared victimTributes paid to ‘quiet but powerful’ widow of Disappeared victim


MissingCorkTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

UK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majorityUK Election: DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majority

Gardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in DonegalGardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in Donegal

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeksAppeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Taoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border regionTaoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border region


Lifestyle

Unique drawings by Quentin Blake, one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators, are available at a Christie’s online auction which runs until December 17.Your chance to buy drawings by Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »