Girl, 16, missing from her home in Cork

A 16-year-old girl is missing from her home in Cork city.

Clara Murray has been missing from the Broadale area of Douglas since early yesterday morning.

Clara is 5' 6" in height with a slim build. She has brown hair, brown eyes and also wears dental braces.

When last seen, Clara was wearing a black jacket, leggings and black runners.

Anyone who may have seen or has information on Clara’s whereabouts are asked to contact Douglas Garda Station on 021 485 7670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.