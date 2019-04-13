Girl, 15, missing in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old.

Yvonne Ward was last seen at 1.30am this morning at her home in the Dunsink area of Finglas.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ in height, medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black and pink striped top, Pink jumper, Barbie written on the front with leopard paint, black leggings.

Anyone who has seen Yvonne or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station.