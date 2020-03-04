Girl, 15, missing from home in Co Clare for over a week

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Co Clare.

Larisa Maria Rostas, 15, has been missing from her home in Ennis since Tuesday, February 25.

She is described as being 5'6" with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Larisa is known to frequent Dublin city centre as well as her hometown of Ennis.

Gardaí and Larisa's family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.