Gardaí are looking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl in Dublin.

Nadine Walsh is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday.

Nadine is approximately 5'5" in height, of a medium build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey top, a white fur jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 016668600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.