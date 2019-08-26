Girl, 15, missing from Co Mayo found safe and well

Update 10.30pm: Ellen McDonagh was found safe and well this evening in Castlebar.

Update 6pm: Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenage girl missing from Co Mayo.

Ellen McDonagh is missing from the Castlebar area since yesterday.

She is 5'2", with long blonde hair tied up in a bun, of slim build with blue eyes.

When last seen Ellen was wearing a pink Superdry jacket, a black tracksuit, and black Nike runners with white soles.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Castlebar on 094-9022222.