News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Girl, 15, missing from Co Mayo found safe and well

Girl, 15, missing from Co Mayo found safe and well
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Update 10.30pm: Ellen McDonagh was found safe and well this evening in Castlebar.

Update 6pm: Gardaí are seeking the public's help to find a teenage girl missing from Co Mayo.

Ellen McDonagh is missing from the Castlebar area since yesterday.

She is 5'2", with long blonde hair tied up in a bun, of slim build with blue eyes.

When last seen Ellen was wearing a pink Superdry jacket, a black tracksuit, and black Nike runners with white soles.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Castlebar on 094-9022222.

READ MORE

Ireland’s Europe Minister denies Brexit deal is ‘dead’

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay 572m dollars in opioid caseJohnson & Johnson ordered to pay 572m dollars in opioid case

Woman finds diamond while watching YouTube video on how to find diamondsWoman finds diamond while watching YouTube video on how to find diamonds

MissingMayo

More in this Section

Man, 34, dies following assault in TallaghtMan, 34, dies following assault in Tallaght

Woman accused of murder in the UK remanded in custody by High Court in DublinWoman accused of murder in the UK remanded in custody by High Court in Dublin

Call for more spend on community policing under Garda reformsCall for more spend on community policing under Garda reforms

Man arrested following seizure of drugs in KildareMan arrested following seizure of drugs in Kildare


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »