Girl, 14, who claims she suffered shoulder injury at birth settles case for €425,000

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 14-year old girl who claimed she suffered a severe shoulder injury at birth has settled her High Court action for €425,000.

Amy Hutchinson the High Court heard has difficulty riding a bicycle and a problem carrying her schoolbag as a result of the the injury to her right shoulder and arm.

Amy Hutchinson Mullaharlin Park, Dundalk, Co Louth had through her mother Amanda Hutchinson sued the HSE over the injury including Erb's Palsy she claimed she sustained during her delivery at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co Louth on July 19,2004.

She claimed there was an alleged failure to manage the Ms Hutchinson's pregnancy properly and an alleged failure to forsee the risks of shoulder dystocia.

She further claimed there was an alleged failure once shoulder dystocia had been suspected or diagnosed to seek assistance by summoning the most experienced obstetrician available.

It was further claimed there was a failure to deliver the baby by caesarean section.

The claims were denied.

Counsel told the court Amy does well and manages on her own mostly, but no longer plays sports.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross it was a good one and he wished Amy and her family well for the future.