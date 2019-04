A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Co Armagh.

A 15-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in the neck on Friday night.

The teenager charged today of grievous bodily harm with intent is due to appear at Lisburn court tomorrow.

The incident occurred in the Deans Walk area of Lurgan at around 9pm.

The girl was taken to Craigavon Hospital after initially being treated at the scene.