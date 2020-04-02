Girl, 13, who was being 'pimped out' located by gardaí, court told

A 13-year-old girl who a court heard had been "pimped out" for prostitution was detained by plainclothes gardaí on Wednesday following a High Court special care order, a judge was told.

The girl was "somewhat shocked" at abruptly finding herself subject of the order which allowed gardaí detain her and bring her to a secure unit where she will receive appropriate therapeutic care, the court was told on Thursday.

David Leahy BL, instructed by Conor Fottrell of Mason Hayes and Curran solicitors, for the Child and Family Agency, was granted the care order following a one-side only represented application to the court yesterday.

Mr Leahy said a team of plainclothes gardaí was standing by to effect the order once it was granted yesterday. The girl was somewhat disturbed and shocked but the order means she will now receive appropriate care, he said.

The order permits the authorities of the special facility she is now in to release her for appointments including for medical and educational purposes, counsel said. Should she fail to return, gardaí have the power to pick her up without further order.

An all-points bulletin had already been issued to all garda stations about her such was garda concern that she was being pimped out along with a number of other girls by a particular man, counsel said.

The girl, who had been in ordinary non-secure residential care before this because of homelessness and her parents' alcohol addiction, was also involved in a large gang which was involving her in criminal activity.

Her parents, who expressed concern last February she was being sexually exploited, had supported the special care order.

Mr Leahy said the parents, and the girl's court-appointed guardian, were now supporting the extension of the special care order from eight to 14 days.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey extended the order to 14 days when the matter will return to court.