Girl, 12, injured after boat overturned remains in 'serious condition'

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 07:45 AM

The capsize of a boat in Limerick, in which a girl was seriously injured, is being referred to the Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

Gardaí are also investigating after the boat overturned at Weir on the Abbey River on Saturday morning.

The row-boat which overturned at Thomond Salmon Weir, was carrying five members of a local Boat Club, including four girls and a boy.

The boat was being chaperoned by a support boat at the time and it's unclear what caused it to capsize.

One of the party, a 12-year-old girl, was freed by a rescue crew after getting trapped beneath the boat, and was rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

She has since been transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin, where she remains in 'serious condition'.

Limerick gardaí say an investigation into the incident is ongoing and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board will begin an investigation from today.

Limerick

