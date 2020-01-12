Girl, 11, seriously injured after traffic accident in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a car crash that has left an 11-year-old girl seriously injured.

The serious single-vehicle collision happened at around 11:30am yesterday morning on the Lower Lucan Raod in Lucan, Co. Dublin.

Her seven-year-old sister suffered minor injuries, while the driver, their father, was uninjured.

The girls have been taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They have asked for any road users who may have been in the area at the time and who may have camera footage to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01 - 6667300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.