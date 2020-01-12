News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Girl, 11, seriously injured after traffic accident in Dublin

Girl, 11, seriously injured after traffic accident in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 08:23 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a car crash that has left an 11-year-old girl seriously injured.

The serious single-vehicle collision happened at around 11:30am yesterday morning on the Lower Lucan Raod in Lucan, Co. Dublin.

Her seven-year-old sister suffered minor injuries, while the driver, their father, was uninjured.

The girls have been taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

They have asked for any road users who may have been in the area at the time and who may have camera footage to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01 - 6667300, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

TDs still claiming hundreds of euro for scrapped data roaming charges

More on this topic

Three pedestrians hospitalised after collision with van in DublinThree pedestrians hospitalised after collision with van in Dublin

Elderly man dies after Kerry crashElderly man dies after Kerry crash

‘The scary thing is this could happen again’ - mother of crash victim‘The scary thing is this could happen again’ - mother of crash victim

Letter to the Editor: Looking in wrong place for answers on fatalitiesLetter to the Editor: Looking in wrong place for answers on fatalities


car crashLucanDublinTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Cork gardaí seize €300k of cannabisCork gardaí seize €300k of cannabis

Armed gardaí raid Dublin premises following arrest of four men in WexfordArmed gardaí raid Dublin premises following arrest of four men in Wexford

Gardaí seize €400k of cannabis in grow houseGardaí seize €400k of cannabis in grow house

Nora Quoirin's parents 'determined to stand up for justice'Nora Quoirin's parents 'determined to stand up for justice'


Lifestyle

It's cold outside and a little internal warming is just what we needHot stuff: Eight spicy pasta sauces put to the test

Hannah Stephenson has advice that will help busy gardeners all year roundFive time-saving hacks for busy gardeners

Seeking some floral fanfare?How to create your own cherry blossom season

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does your child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »