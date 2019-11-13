News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Girl, 10, awarded €56k in damages after radiator fell on her foot in school

Girl, 10, awarded €56k in damages after radiator fell on her foot in school
File and unrelated image
By Ray Managh
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 05:53 PM

A 10-year-old girl, who suffered a fracture to her left foot when a heavy radiator fell off the wall in her school, has been awarded just over €56,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Eileen McAuley, counsel for Keira Kuts, of Carlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, told Judge John O’Connor the accident had happened in October 2016 when the girl was only seven.

Ms McAuley, who appeared with Synnott Lawline Solicitors, for Keira said she had been with her class in the library of St Catherin e’s Senior School, Cabra, when the heavy iron radiator had come away from the wall and struck Keira on the foot.

Counsel said Keira, who sued through her father Roman (correct) Kuts, had been immediately taken by car to the accident and emergency department of Temple Street children’s hospital.

Her foot had been x-rayed and it had been mound that a metatarsal bone in her foot had been fractured. She had been put in a cast for four weeks and then had to use a boot for another four weeks. Her foot had been found to be entirely normal when reviewed last year.

Ms McAuley said the fracture had fully healed and doctors were entirely satisfied there would be no long term effects.

Judge O’Connor approved a settlement offer of €55,000 together with €1,168 special damages.

READ MORE

Jail for Cork worker who was inspired by TV show in attempted poisoning of boss

More on this topic

Trial of man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe put back for 'logistic reasons'Trial of man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe put back for 'logistic reasons'

Jail for Cork worker who was inspired by TV show in attempted poisoning of bossJail for Cork worker who was inspired by TV show in attempted poisoning of boss

Man pocketed €7K on trips to safe at McDonald's outlet in CorkMan pocketed €7K on trips to safe at McDonald's outlet in Cork

71-year-old credit union officer took out loans in his son’s name, court hears71-year-old credit union officer took out loans in his son’s name, court hears


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patientsFears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patients

Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidentsMan and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Paschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about NigeriaPaschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about Nigeria

Man to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in DroghedaMan to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in Drogheda


Lifestyle

I know parents are supposed to look forward to Christmas, but let’s face it, the most wonderful time of the year is that fortnight in the sun when you can have a bottle of wine with lunch because your offspring are in the Kids Club.Learner Dad: I do this advance holiday planning every year as part of my annual campaign against seasonal affective disorder

CHUTNEY is not just for Christmas. A spoonful can put sparkle in a dish at any time of year.Leftovers lifesaver: Eight jars of chutney put to the taste test

Avoid products high in sugar and caffeine, says Helen O’CallaghanEnergy drinks not fit for kids

The staff of Cork Film Festival tell Richard Fitzpatrick about some of their personal recommendations on what to seeInsider tips: Those in the know pick their highlights of the Cork Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »