Germany lends backing to Coveney over stance on post-Brexit border

Avoiding a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is a top priority for Germany and all EU countries, Germany’s foreign minister has said.

Heiko Maas hosted Tánaiste Simon Coveney at a key meeting of Germany’s ambassadors across the world in Berlin and emphasised that Europe stands united with Ireland.

Mr Coveney, speaking to the ambassadors, said Ireland has two main objectives in the crunch Brexit talks.

The first is to ensure the UK’s departure does not endanger a still-fragile political settlement in Northern Ireland. “The avoidance of a hard border in Ireland is, after all, also a priority for the Union as a whole. We are profoundly grateful for this unswerving support,” he said.

Maintaining it has been, and remains, the overwhelming focus of our diplomatic efforts. But we could not succeed without the understanding and empathy of all our partners, not least Germany.

“Ireland’s second objective is the closest possible relationship between the EU and the UK. This is profoundly in the economic, political, and security interests of both sides. But that relationship must respect the EU’s core principles and achievements, including the Single Market and Customs Union.

“If those essential elements can be safeguarded, then I think there is indeed scope for a unique future partnership.”

Mr Coveney said it is a sad paradox of Brexit that no country has contributed more to the creation of the Single Market, and the promotion of free trade, than the UK. “It is our largest single economic partner, though our exports to the rest of the EU are more than double those to Britain.”

He said the greatest Irish diplomatic and political achievement of the last 50 years was to achieve peace in Northern Ireland and advance reconciliation. “We did this working with the British government and with the Northern Ireland political parties, with support from friends across Europe and America. And, in the process, we helped to transform the British-Irish relationship.”

Ireland will undoubtedly be more affected by Brexit than any other member state, said Mr Coveney.