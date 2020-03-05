German lawyers action against Google requesting identity of alleged hacker 'adjourned generally'

A High Court action by a German human rights lawyer against Google over what he claims are several attempts by parties based in the Middle East to hack his private email account has been adjourned generally.

Adjourned generally means the case still exists in the court records but isn’t active anymore.

Mark Somos claims that, in recent weeks and months, he has been subject of attempts to unlawfully access his gmail account by an unknown individual using a Qatari phone number.

He had been seeking various orders against Google Ireland Ltd aimed at helping him identify who is behind the hacks, so he can bring proceedings against them.

He asked Google Ireland for that information, but was informed it requires an order from the courts before it will supply such information.

The action was before the Irish courts because Google's Dublin facility is its European, African and Middle East headquarters.

Niall Buckley Bl for Mr Somos told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds today that the matter could be adjourned generally as it was believed it could be resolved without the court having to make formal orders.

The Judge agreed to adjourn the case generally.

Mr Somos sought various orders, including orders requiring Google Ireland Ltd. to disclose the identity of who unlawfully accessed his Gmail account on dates in December 2019 and January of this year.

He also sougth an order requiring Google to provide him with the identifying particulars of the devices who he claims have unlawfully accessed his Gmail account.

Mr Somos, who is an international law scholar, and has acted as counsel in several International Court of Justice cases, claims the hacking has been instigated by "Qatari based actors" .

He claims the hacks arise out of his representation of several victims of human rights abuses by the State of Qatar.

Mr Somos says he has received warnings from the German security authorities about attempts to hack his and his client's phones and computers.

On behalf of his clients, who Mr Somos said have been placed under extensive police protection in Germany, he has submitted complaints to multiple United Nations bodies, including the Human Rights Council.

He claims the attempts to hack his gmail are a breach of his rights, including his right to privacy, adding that the attempted hacks have caused him considerable distress.