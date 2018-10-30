Home»Breaking News»ireland

George Best memorabilia to go on display at £15m hotel in his name

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 04:17 PM

A Northern Ireland football jersey signed by Sir Alex Ferguson will be among a range of George Best memorabilia on display at a new hotel.

The £15 million George Best Hotel Belfast opens this December.

The Manchester United legend’s sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Norman McNarry agreed to lend the memorabilia.

The collection will include a bespoke painting of Best; the Northern Ireland jersey signed by Sir Alex, Northern Irish broadcaster Eamonn Holmes, snooker champion Alex Higgins and many others; the first George Best Ulster Bank £5 note; pieces of his most famous clothing; his personal book collection; awards; diaries; trophies, and unseen photos.

Ulster Bank CEO Cormac McCarthy, left, with George Best’s father Dickie and sister Barbara McNarry at the launch of a commemorative £5 note in 2006 (PA)

The hotel’s general manager Damian Gilvary and head of sales Gareth Milligan travelled to a secret location to view the items and personal effects of the legendary player that will be on display.

Mr Gilvary said: “It was a very surreal and amazing experience to see all of these incredible items that Barbara and Norman have agreed to share with the hotel and guests.

“It was very overwhelming to meet the people who knew George so well and being able to discuss and touch George’s personal effects, possessions, clothes and diaries.

“This just merely enhances the exciting prospect and vision of what the George Best Hotel will be, simply the best.”

Mr Gilvary added: “George Best was the David Beckham of his day.

“Even back then he was a worldwide brand that defined the celebrity status of a footballer renowned for his good looks, sense of fashion and style.

Best, who was renowned for his fashion sense, standing outside his Manchester boutique, Edwardia (PA)

“But most of all he left a legacy in football that will never be forgotten, even Pelé described him as ‘the greatest player in the world’.”

The £15 million project is a joint venture between Lawrence and Katie Kenwright’s Liverpool-based Signature Living Hotel Group and the family of George Best.

The group’s football-themed hotel portfolio includes the Shankly Hotel Liverpool – conceived as a tribute to former manager Bill Shankly, the £12 million development of the Dixie Dean Hotel Liverpool in tribute to Everton and England player Dixie Dean and the £15 million development of the Shankly Hotel in Preston, where he spent most of his playing career at Preston North End FC.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

George Best

Related Articles

More in this Section

Deadline for informing parents of what is happening on school structural issues pushed back

Laois woman leaves €30m to five charities in her will - including €6m for Irish Cancer Society

Peers divided over bid to extend human rights protections to Northern Ireland

Man who was stealing from poor box kicked 80-year-old in groin when challenged, court hears


Breaking Stories

Surgery professor warns of ‘losing dexterity’: 4 activities to boost your child’s fine motor skills

Venice hit by widespread flooding: These are some of the city’s hidden gems threatened by the water

4 whisky cocktails you need to know – and the history behind the drinks

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »