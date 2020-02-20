Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs

Newly elected TDs have arrived at Leinster House today with their families as the new Dáil meets and amid the ongoing standoff to form a new government.

Deputies from across parties and independents made their way onto the grounds of the Kildare Street complex in Dublin city centre as a scrum of media awaited their arrival.

Amid the smiles and handshakes, several spoke of what they hope to achieve during their time in the 33rd Dáil.

Dun Laoghaire Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said childcare and reducing costs for services would be a priority for her.

“The things that are really important for me while I am here are gender equality, working for families and making sure they get to spend quality time with their children.

“That means better childcare, more quality childcare and more affordable childcare. There are so many things to do and I am delighted to be here.”

Newly elected Dun Laoghaire @FineGael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill arrives with family at Leinster House via @Junomaco pic.twitter.com/ZW9x87zeGJ February 20, 2020

Newly elected Fianna Fáil TD, James O'Connor, who is the so-called 'baby' of the Dáil at the young age of just 22, said he would progress issues for his constituency of Cork East.

“It is very humbling to be the baby of the 33rd Dáil, I am the youngest TD elected since 1987.

"I want to work on a national level but also a local level. School capacity is a huge capacity and is a huge issue in my constituency, I am also an advocate for public transport.”

Newly elected @fiannafailparty TD James O'Connor speaks of his work ahead for Cork East via @Junomaco pic.twitter.com/MZEYltejed — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) February 20, 2020

Cork North Central Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould told the Irish Examiner of the work ahead for his constituency.

“It is still a bit surreal to be a TD. The number one issue that I have been elected on is housing.

"Social, affordable and public housing and reasonable rents. The whole issue of getting a fair deal for Cork's northside and the northern ring road.

“I'm up here, Cork North Central has been forgotten about and my job is to remind people that the constituency deserves to be recognised and invested in.”

.@sinnfeinireland TD Thomas Gould pledges to work for Cork North Central via @Junomaco pic.twitter.com/uyz8rlctq5 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) February 20, 2020

Fianna Fáil newly elected TD for Cork South West Christopher O'Sullivan said he was looking forward to representing voters in his constituency as he arrived with a large crowd outside the Leinster House complex.

Newly elected FF TD @Chrisosullmcc speaks to @Junomaco as he arrives at the Dáil. pic.twitter.com/Wa7aV1zUGO — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) February 20, 2020

Newly elected Independent TD Cathal Berry said that it was a “great honour” and “great responsibility” to represent Kildare South.

“There are a lot of people relying on me to sort out a few problems.

"The two big problems in our constituency are pay and conditions for defence forces and then there's the secondary school situation and a big capacity issue for September.

"I hope we can sort that out in the first 100 days of the next administration.”

Newly elected Independent Kildare South TD Cathal Berry speaks of job ahead as a TD via @Junomaco. pic.twitter.com/EJATCZZlt2 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) February 20, 2020

TDs take their seats today with the dual job of voting for the next Dáil chairman as well as who will be the next Taoiseach.

But with no clear path to form a government, the parliament is expected to be adjourned while negotiations continue between parties.