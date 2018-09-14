Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gemma O'Doherty won't speak any more about Veronica Guerin's murder

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 08:48 PM

Gemma O'Doherty won't be speaking any more about murdered journalist Veronica Guerin.

The presidential hopeful was in Waterford today seeking the council's backing to stand as a candidate.

She was asked to respond to comments made by Councillor Jimmy Guerin at Fingal County Council last week.

He had described her allegations that his sister was murdered by the State as poisonous and an attempt at cheap publicity, but O'Doherty says she won't be commenting further on the issue.

"Now Jimmy Guerin, councillor, has asked that his sister is no longer spoken about and I'm not going to speak about her," she said.

"That is what he has asked so I don't know why you're asking that question."

Digital Desk


