Gemma O'Doherty nominated for Presidency by Laois Council, but misses out in Cork

Gemma O'Doherty has received her first endorsement for the Presidency after being backed by Laois County Council this morning.

However, the journalist faces an uphill battle to get on the ballot through the councils as she needs the backing of three more local authorities with Donegal, Kildare and Galway left to vote.

Delighted to have received my first official nomination for #Aras18 at ⁦@LaoisCouncil⁩ this morning. Thanks to all of the councillors who supported me. Laois has shown itself to be a democratic county. #Gemma4Aras18 pic.twitter.com/gunTEGA1sC— Gemma O'Doherty (@gemmaod1) September 24, 2018

However, she failed to get a nomination from Cork County Council to contest the Presidential Election after the majority of its members voted against supporting her candidacy.

Cllr Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (Ind) proposed her nomination and told colleagues that it didn't matter whether they agreed with her views or not, because it was vital that the electorate had a right to a wide choice of candidates.

He urged any councillors thinking of voting against her to instead abstain because the county council hadn't nominated a candidate to date and should do so.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Kieran McCarthy, also an Independent, who said nominating Ms O'Doherty would add another candidate to the field, thus giving the people more choice.

However, another Independent, Cllr Tim Collins, suggested the council shouldn't nominate anybody.

Ms O'Doherty's nomination was defeated with 28 votes against to five for and six abstentions.

So far, six candidates will be running for election on October 26.

They are Michael D Higgins, Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Gavin Duffy, Liadh Ni Riada and Peter Casey.

Reporting by Digital Desk and Sean O'Riordan