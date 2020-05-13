Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters lose bid to challenge Covid-19 laws

The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty to laws introduced by the State due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In judicial review proceedings against the State and the Minister for Health, the journalists had sought to have various pieces of recently enacted legislation, which they say are unconstitutional and flawed, struck down.

They also wanted the court to make a declaration that the legislation challenged was unconstitutional.

Ruling on a preliminary issue - whether they were entitled to leave or permission of the court to bring their case to a full hearing - Mr Justice Charles Meenan today dismissed their action.

The judge said that the their claims were not arguable and the court could not grant them permission to have their challenge determined at a full hearing of the High Court.

The judge said the case should not have been brought by way of judicial review and should have been taken by way of plenary hearing which would have involved the hearing of oral evidence.

The decision was delivered electronically. However during the course of the hearing the applicants indicated that they would appeal to the Court of Appeal if they were not granted leave.

During the hearing of the application, dozens of gardaí were stationed around the Four Courts to ensure that social distancing regulations for court hearings, where limited persons can attend court, were adhered to. Dozens of supporters of the journalists had attended around the complex when the matter was listed.

The applicants had objected to this, and argued that the public had a right to be present in the court during the hearing.

That argument was rejected by the court, which said that as the proceedings were being covered by the media, the hearing was being held in public.

The State, and lawyers acting for the Dáil, Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle who were notice parties to the proceedings, had argued during a two-day leaving hearing that permission should not be granted.

Ms O'Doherty and Mr Waters, who represented themselves, challenged legislation including the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act, the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act, The 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

Their proceedings were also aimed at striking down temporary restriction regulations brought due to Covid-19 under the 1947 Health Act.

They claimed the laws, and the manner in which they were enacted, are repugnant to several articles of the constitution including rights to travel, bodily integrity and the family.

The laws, they had argued, amount to "an unprecedented" suspension of constitutional rights.

Opposing the leave application, Patrick McCann SC, appearing with Gerard Meehan Bl, for the State argued the application was "doomed" on several grounds including that it was procedurally flawed.

There was a failure to put expert evidence supporting their challenge before the court, and they lacked the legal standing to bring the case to a full hearing, as they had not set out how the regulations challenged personally affects them, the state also claimed.

Parallel with Nazi Germany 'both absurd and offensive', says judge

Francis Kieran Bl for the notice parties described the challenge as "a full frontal attack" on articles of the constitution associated with the separation of powers.

Counsel said that the courts should not interfere with decisions made by the houses in relation to the laws brought about by Covid-19,and that leave should not be granted as the matters raised cannot be decided on by a court of law.

Counsel also rejected the applicants claims that the laws were flawed because they had were enacted by an incoming Dáil and an an outgoing Seanad, or that the had been advanced by a caretaker government.

Mr Waters argued that the laws were so draconian that they amounted to an exceptional circumstance which would allow the court interfere with a decision of the legislature.

During the court of her submissions Ms O'Doherty, who said that the action was being brought "on behalf of the people of Ireland", described the situation as like living under "martial law" and described the actions of the government as something "like a coup".

During the proceeding, she said the people of Ireland were under mass house arrested, and compared conditions under the lockdown as akin to being in "Nazi Germany."

In today's written judgement, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said:

The applicants, who have no medical or scientific qualifications...maintained that the figures in relation to the number of persons infected with Covid-19 and number of deaths were overstated. Further, the applicants submitted that the (Minister for Health) was following "fraudulent" science. No factual basis nor any supportive expert opinion was deposed to, to support this. Rather, in court, the applicants gave unsubstantiated opinions, speeches, engaged in empty rhetoric and sought to draw an historic parallel with Nazi Germany. Such a parallel is both absurd and offensive. Unsubstantiated opinions, speeches, rhetoric and a bogus historic parallel are not substitutes for facts.

The case will be mentioned before the court at a later date.