Ged Nash rules himself out of Labour leadership race

Labour TD for Louth Ged Nash
By Joel Slattery
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 09:58 AM

Louth TD Ged Nash has ruled himself out of the race to become the next leader of the Labour Party.

Mr Nash was considered to be among the front runners for the post after Brendan Howlin announced his intention to step down in the wake of their disappointing election result.

"After considerable reflection, I have taken the decision not to allow my name to go forward," Mr Nash announced this morning.

"I want to thank those Parliamentary Labour Party colleagues who have encouraged me to run for the position of Leader of the Labour Party.

"I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Party members and supporters across the country who have been in contact with me in recent days to encourage me to contest the election."

Mr Nash said he wanted to concentrate on issues in his home-town of Drogheda instead of running for party leadership.

In the disappointing showing at the polls for Labour, long-standing senior TDs Joan Burton and Jan O’Sullivan lost their seats their seats.

The means that the leadership contest will be between Alan Kelly, who announced he is running and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin who hasn't made his intentions public.

Irish Examiner political editor Daniel McConnell is reporting the Mr Kelly will be nominated by Duncan Smith and Cork TD Sean Sherlock will second it.

TOPIC: Labour leadership

