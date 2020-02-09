THE MAIN POINTS:

Sinn Féin are polling strongly across the country, according to the tallies

Sinn Féin look set to gain 15 seats

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire has been elected ahead of Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath in Cork South Central

Sinn Féin's Eoin O Broin, Johnny Guirke and Paul Donnelly elected in first counts in Dublin Mid-West, Meath West and Dublin West.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan elected on the first count in Dublin Bay South

Sinn Féin's fourth elected TD was Paul Donnelly who came in ahead of the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to first place in the first count.

Outgoing TDs Regina Doherty, Paul Murphy, Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone look to be in trouble, tallies show

Counting is expected to last at least two days

Sinn Féin's Paul Donnelly with his mother Bridie, 83, Phibblestown Community Centre in Dublin West. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Election 2020 Results Summary Seats by party Party

% 1st Pref

Seats SF 22.59% 8

FF 23.39% 1

GP 9.10% 1

FG 24.14% 0

IO 10.99% 0

LAB 5.20% 0

SPBP 2.90% 0

SD 1.69% 0 10 of 160 seats filled 0 of 39 constituencies complete View latest results

Labour leader Brendan Howlin conceded it was a “bad day” for his party.

Mr Howlin was facing calls for his resignation from party supporters online even before ballot boxes were open, given the exit poll showed the party's level of support at below 5%.

The party, which has recorded a worse performance than in 2016, when it lost 30 seats, is set to miss out on several of its key target gains, falling victim to the Sinn Féin surge.

“I had hoped to make significant advances, that is not happening, but we are in contention in eight or nine constituencies. I am hoping my comrades across the country will win those final seats and until then, we won't what number will be in the next Parliamentary Labour Party. But it has not been a great day for us,” he said.Dismissing criticism of his party's campaign, Mr Howlin said the Labour messaging was “bang on”.

He called on Sinn Féin to “step over the threshold and take the reigns of power”.

Speaking at the count centre in Wexford, Mr Howlin conceded it has been “a bad day for Labour.”

Sinn Féin's Paul Donnelly elected ahead of Taoiseach as party gets first four elected TDs

Sinn Féin's Donnchadh O Laoghaire is the first TD to be elected to the 33rd Dáil.

O Laoghaire, was deemed elected on the first count a few minutes ago with just over 14,057 votes. The quota was 11,429.

It's almost double his vote in the 2016 general election.

He comes ahead of Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin who got 11,023 votes.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney got 9,327 just ahead of Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath on 9,236 votes.

Sinn Fein’s Paul Donnelly has been elected in Dublin West on the first count.

It means Leo Varadkar is the first sitting Taoiseach who hasn’t topped the poll in his constituency but he will be elected on the second count.

Sinn Féin's Eoin O Broin has been elected in the Dublin Mid-West first count.

He managed to get 11,842 votes in the first count there while his party counterpart Johnny Guirke has also been elected in the first count in Meath West with 12,652 votes.

Padraig MacLochlainn, who is expected to be elected in Donegal, has said that Sinn Féin is “deadly serious that we want to be in government” and is in a “very strong position” to negotiate.

Counting is continuing in Donegal, but according to the final tally Mr MacLochlainn and his party colleague Pearse Doherty are both expected be elected on the first count.

Mr MacLochlain said that while his preference “would not be for Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael to be in this next government, we have to look at the numbers.”

He was certain, however, that Sinn Féin “will not enter government unless the core components of our manifesto can be delivered. We need to deliver the real change that people need.

Donnchadh O Laoghaire at the count centre in Cork today.

“That said,” he added, “with the numbers of TDs that we seem to be electing I think we’ll be in a very strong position to negotiate for a very strong government platform.”

Sinn Féin could increase its Dáil seat numbers by between 10 and 15, cementing their place as the third large party in Irish politics.

The extent of the surge has led to early calls from within Fianna Fáil for them to open discussions with Mary Lou McDonald's party about government formation.

The first count was in Galway East with no one elected and a raft of first counts is expected over the next hour when we may see the first TD elected to the 33rd Dáil

Even though Micheál Martin has ruled out any coalition deal with Sinn Féin, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness has said all options must be considered.

Incredibly, in constituencies throughout the country where the party suffered major losses in last year's local elections, Sinn Féin candidates are not only topping the poll, some are coming back with up to two quotas.

Mary Lou McDonald speaks to media at the RDS in Dublin this afternoon. Picture: PA

The party is up on the exit poll with most of the tallies across the country done. At least 37 of the 42 Sinn Féin candidates are in serious contention for a seat.

Ms McDonald has said she is already started talking to other parties about trying to form a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

She drew massive cheers as she arrived at the RDS this afternoon to be thronged by dozens of journalists and photographers.

Speaking at the RDS, she said she wants to explore whether such a new Government would be possible.

"I also have consistently said that I will talk to and listen to everybody, I think that is what grown-ups do and that is what democracy demands."

She said it was "not sustainable" for either Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin "to say they will not speak to us, representatives of such a sizeable section of the Irish electorate."

She said she was not shocked by the country-wide surge in support and acknowledged that the party should have fielded more candidates.

It is a big statement of change. This is no longer a two party system. People want a different type of Government.

Her party could return to Leinster House with as many as 37 or 38 seats based on the current tallies.

As an illustration of how strong the swing to Sinn Féin is, final tallies show that Sinn Féin is set to take a Dáil seat in Roscommon for the first time in 102 years.

In Cork South Central, Sinn Féin's Donnchadh Ó Laoighaire ahead of three heavy-hitters in Micheál Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath

Counting staff at Nemo Rangers GAA club in Cork. Pic: PA

In Dublin Mid West, Sinn Féin will be home early with the first two seats through Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward, when such a scenario looked impossible just a few days ago.

To illustrate the disruptive nature of the Sinn Féin surge, the final tally in Dublin Bay North put Denise Mitchell on 30% of first preferences, Fine Gael minister Richard Bruton on 16% and Aodhan O Riordain of Labour on 11%. Ms Mitchell was tipped to lose her seat less than two weeks ago.