Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

#GE2020: Micheál Martin and Michael D Higgins cast their votes

Micheal Martin and family voting in the General Election at St Anthony's Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 07:01 AM

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has cast his vote as the polling stations around the country have opened for the General Election.

Mr Martin cast his vote alongside his family at St Anthony's Boys National School in Ballinlough, Cork.

President Michael D Higgins went to St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park in Dublin to vote.

He was accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins and they said hello to the assembled press.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are expected to cast their votes around 12 noon.

In the last major survey of the electorate before polling day, Sinn Féin was leading the popularity stakes on 25%, with Fianna Fáil second on 23% and Fine Gael on 20%.

Earlier: Ireland goes to the polls

Voting will take place today in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations are open between 7am to 10pm today, Saturday.

This is the first time since 1918 that voting has taken place on a Saturday.

Voters do not need a polling card to vote, but may be asked to show a photo ID at their polling station - a driving licence, passport or student/ employee identity card are among the IDs accepted.

A total of 516 candidates are running in 39 constituencies in this General Election. The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats - two more than the outgoing one. This is due to a population increas since the last Dáil was formed in 2016.

A party or coalition must win 80 seats to form a government.

A man leaves a Polling Station in Moone, Co Kildare as polls open for the Irish General Election. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A man leaves a Polling Station in Moone, Co Kildare as polls open for the Irish General Election. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

This is the breakdown of the out-going Dáil:

  • Fine Gael - 47 seats
  • Fianna Fáil - 45 (excludes Ceann Comhairle)
  • Sinn Féin - 22 seats
  • Labour - seven seats
  • Solidarity-People Before Profit - six seats
  • Independents - 22 seats
  • Green Party - three seats
  • Social Democrats - two seats
  • Independents 4 Change - one seat
  • Aontú - one seat

Counting of the votes will begin at 9am tomorrow, Sunday.

