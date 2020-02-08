News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
#GE2020: Ireland goes to the polls

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 07:01 AM

Voting will take place today in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations are open between 7am to 10pm today, Saturday.

This is the first time since 1918 that voting has taken place on a Saturday.

Voters do not need a polling card to vote, but may be asked to show a photo ID at their polling station - a driving licence, passport or student/ employee identity card are among the IDs accepted.

A total of 516 candidates are running in 39 constituencies in this General Election. The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats - two more than the outgoing one. This is due to a population increas since the last Dáil was formed in 2016.

A party or coalition must win 80 seats to form a government.

This is the breakdown of the out-going Dáil:

  • Fine Gael - 47 seats
  • Fianna Fáil - 45 (excludes Ceann Comhairle)
  • Sinn Féin - 22 seats
  • Labour - seven seats
  • Solidarity-People Before Profit - six seats
  • Independents - 22 seats
  • Green Party - three seats
  • Social Democrats - two seats
  • Independents 4 Change - one seat
  • Aontú - one seat

Counting of the votes will begin at 9am tomorrow, Sunday.

