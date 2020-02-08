GE2020: Ireland goes to the polls

Voting will take place today in the 2020 General Election. Polling stations are open between 7am to 10pm today, Saturday.

This is the first time since 1918 that voting has taken place on a Saturday.

Voters do not need a polling card to vote, but may be asked to show a photo ID at their polling station - a driving licence, passport or student/ employee identity card are among the IDs accepted.

A total of 516 candidates are running in 39 constituencies in this General Election. The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats - two more than the outgoing one. This is due to a population increas since the last Dáil was formed in 2016.

A party or coalition must win 80 seats to form a government.

This is the breakdown of the out-going Dáil:

Fine Gael - 47 seats

Fianna Fáil - 45 (excludes Ceann Comhairle)

Sinn Féin - 22 seats

Labour - seven seats

Solidarity-People Before Profit - six seats

Independents - 22 seats

Green Party - three seats

Social Democrats - two seats

Independents 4 Change - one seat

Aontú - one seat

Counting of the votes will begin at 9am tomorrow, Sunday.