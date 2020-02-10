GE2020 Day 2 live: Howlin: Left-wing coalition 'doesn’t make sense numerically'

THE MAIN POINTS:

Thirty-one Sinn Féin candidates have now been elected to the 33rd Dáil. Leader Mary Lou McDonald has said: 'This vote for Sinn Féin is for Sinn Féin to be in government.'

Fianna Fáil has won 17 seats while Fine Gael has 14 TDs. Independent candidates have won 10 seats; the Greens five; SOL-PBP have two seats and the Social Democrats three; Labour has two TDs elected, and Aontú one.

Sinn Féin received 24.5% of the vote share on first preference; Fianna Fáil got 22.2% and Fine Gael 20.9%.

Fine Gael have lost both a Minister and Junior Minister in Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O'Connor. Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross also lost his seat, while Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers was eliminated in Mayo. Former Labour Tánaiste Joan Burton and Solidarity's Ruth Coppinger have also lost their seats.

Social Democrats Co-Leader Roisin Shortall has been elected in Dublin North West

There are 160 seats in the Dáil. The Ceann Comhairle is automatically re-elected, leaving 159 seats up for grabs and 80 the magic number for a majority.

Election 2020 Results Summary Seats by party Party

% 1st Pref

Seats SF 24.53% 32

FF 22.18% 17

FG 20.86% 14

IO 15.39% 10

GP 7.13% 5

SD 2.90% 3

LAB 4.38% 2

SPBP 2.63% 2 85 of 160 seats filled 13 of 39 constituencies complete View latest results

LATEST:

Count centres across the country have reopened this morning as Day 2 of the count gets underway.

Sinn Féin may win up to 37 seats, some projections show. Fianna Fáil is projected to end up with a number of seats in the low to mid 40s and Fine Gael's final seat tally is likely to be in the 30s.

Howlin: Left-wing coalition 'doesn’t make sense numerically'

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has been elected in Wexford after reaching the quota on the eighth count.

There was a relatively subdued reaction to Mr Howlin’s election just before 11am today. He was expected to be returned late last night but failed to reach the quota before counting was adjourned.

Mr Howlin got 12,930 votes after transfers. The quota was 12,513.

Speaking afterwards, he said he was honoured to be elected but conceded it was a bad election for the Labour Party nationally. Mr Howlin is the second Labour candidate to be returned after the election of its TD Sean Sherlock in Cork this morning.

Asked about a potential coalition, Mr Howlin said Labour’s director of elections has been talking to Sinn Féin's director of elections this morning but that a broad left-wing coalition “doesn’t make sense numerically”.

Mr Howlin said he is not thinking about his future as Labour leader at the moment and is instead concentrating on getting as many colleagues as possible across the line today.

“Then we’ll have a period of reflection and see what the future holds and see how we’re going to shape a resurgence in the party.”

Roisin Shortall just befere it was announced that she had been elected. Picture via Social Democrats,Twitter

Shortall signals Soc Dems are open to coalition talks with SF or FF

By Juno McEnroe

Social Democrats Roisin Shortall has signalled that her party would be open to possible coalition talks with Sinn Féin or Fianna Fáil.

Following her successful re-election to Dublin North West, Ms Shortall said voters had decided they wanted change and an end to a “divided” country that had existed under Fine Gael.

Speaking to reporters in the RDS, Dublin, Ms Shortall added: “We just don't know how things will shake out...It will be two or three days before the final seats are filled.

“From our point of view, the priorities are that the big problems in the country are solved. That's what the public wants us to do.”

"They didn't like the kind of responses of government over the last four years and they are very definitely looking for something different, a change in direction.”

Asked about working with Sinn Féin or Fianna Fáil, Ms Shortall said: “Any party will speak to any party depending on what the numbers are. We thought it was wrong for any party to be excluded [from talks]. The numbers dictate and the public decide what it is going to be.”

The Social Democrats now look on track to potentially win as many as six seats in the elections. This follows the election of Holly Cairns in Cork South West while the party also looks set to take a Dáil seat in Dublin Bay North and possibly Dublin Central.

Coveney: FG 'didn't connect' with voters

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has described the verdict of voters as “harsh” and a result of the pubic being “impatient” for more housing and a better health service.

Housing and health were the key issues of the “hugely disappointing” election, he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney at the counting of votes for Cork City South Central. Picture: Provision

“Undoubtedly, they were the two big issues of the campaign and people were impatient for progress and an improvement to public services in both of those areas,” he said.

Mr Coveney said the electorate had voted for something more radical in the belief it could be delivered quicker, adding that he wasn’t sure it could.

However, he acknowledged: “This undoubtedly was an election where Fine Gael didn’t connect with the electorate in the way we wanted to.”

“I’m not going to sugar-coat anything here - this was a bad election for Fine Gael. We’ll recover from it, learn from it, listen to what people have had to say and bounce back.”

Asked if Leo Varadkar should continue as party leader, Mr Coveney said he should.

“I think actually he has done a really good job as Taoiseach, even though the verdict of the people was a harsh one, and one we need to accept,” he added.

Mr Coveney again ruled out a coalition between his party and Sinn Féin saying it would result in “a lot of clashes”. “It is primarily about policy,” he added.

Mary Lou McDonald waves to supporters at the count centre in the RDS, Dublin. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Bertie Ahern: Mary Lou McDonald has 'right' to lead government-formation talks

Former Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said Mary Lou McDonald has the “right” to lead talks on the formation of a new government.

“Mary Lou has the right to first call,” he said.

Mr Ahern told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that Sinn Féin’s overall vote would have translated into 48 seats - 11 more than they are likely to win - and that was “the will of the people”.

“Sinn Féin are the huge winners; they have had an extraordinary election,” he said.

Mr Ahern said his experience in helping form “unthinkable” coalitions in the past taught him “what is likely to end here is not predictable.”

“Everyone is saying this is earth-shattering.. but fundamental changes have had to happen in the past… I think people will work to form a government because they won’t want another election, or that is where they will inevitably end up.”

Mr Ahern said he believes “confidence and supply is fairly dead” and he doesn’t see such an arrangement as part of the next Dáil.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s director of elections Dara Calleary said his party will “certainly” talk with Sinn Féin about a programme for government.

“We will see what programme they put together...We certainly will talk about the programme and the policy actions,” he said. “We certainly will engage with them, we are not going to refuse to talk to them."

But he added policy differences and issues of “principle” remained “difficult hurdles” to a power-sharing agreement between the two parties.

Voters have demanded urgent action on housing and health, he said, adding: “If somebody pus something in front of us that will deal with those in a credible manner, in an urgent manner, we have to talk to people.”

'Uniquely demanding and complex'

Outgoing Minister for Finance and Fine Gael director of elections Paschal Donohoe said Sinn Féin’s performance was a “remarkable achievement” but he played down the assertion they had won the election.

“I’ll form a view regarding who won the election when we see who is in the next government,” he said.

“I think that is a critical element for deciding who did and did not win.”

Mr Donohoe said his party needs time to “reflect” on the outcome and that the coming weeks would be “uniquely demanding and complex” in terms of trying to form a new government.

Clare set for first SF TD in 98 years

Clare is set to elect its first Sinn Féin TD in almost a century later today with the election of west Clare mother-of-five, Violet Anne Wynn.

The counting of votes resumed at 9am at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon with the distribution of independent, Liam Woulfe’s 1,504 votes.

SF hasn’t had a TD elected in Clare since 1922 and Ms Wynne and Cllr Cathal Crowe (FF) are expected to take two seats.

There are currently five candidates in the hunt for the other two seats with Timmy Dooley (FF), Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Michael McNamara (ind) and Cllr Roisin Garvey in the hunt.

EARLIER: 'This is a vote for SF to be in government': McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Election 2020 has delivered a vote to put Sinn Féin into government once the count is over.

"This vote for Sinn Féin is for Sinn Féin to be in government," she said this morning, adding that her first choice remained a "new Government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael".

She confirmed the party had contacted the Greens, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats, as well as Independents and will speak to the Labour party - "everybody who would be outside the old two (of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael)". However, she said she also remained open to talking to the larger two parties.

Ms McDonald also said she was glad to see Micheál Martin had "come to his senses" after he appeared to soften his stance on whether to consider a government compact with Sinn Féin. “The democratic thing is for them to speak to me and stop this business of saying Sinn Féin can be put on the margin… so many people now have chosen us to represent them,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald in ebullient form at the RDS count centre in Dublin yesterday. Picture: PA

The Fianna Fáil leader yesterday said large policy differences remained between the two parties, but also said "I am a democrat" and acknowledged the large popular vote for Sinn Féin.

“It was never a sustainable position to suggest that a party such as ours, that represents such a substantial number of citizens, that there would be an active campaign to exclude us was completely wrong,” said Ms McDonald.

“We’ve known for for a long time that the dominance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael is over.. the people have made that decision.”

Ms McDonald said she believes a “people’s government” can be formed.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted the party, which stormed home in many constituencies with huge surpluses, should have run more candidates, with the benefit of hindsight.

“There is no doubt there are constituencies where we have left seats behind,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Mary Lou McDonald. Pictures: Liam McBurney/PA Wire and Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SF-FF coalition 'would be a betrayal of the people': Brid Smith

Solidarity People Before Profit's Brid Smith has said a Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin coalition would be a betrayal of the people's wishes.

Deputy Smith, who was elected yesterday in Dublin South Central, said: "If that happens (a SF/FF coalition), I think it will be a huge disappointment to the people of this country, who clearly said - repeatedly said, to us on the doorstep - 'No Fianna Fáil, no Fine Gael. We want something entirely different'.

"We want them out; we're sick of them both - that's what we got continually thorughout the campaign.

"I think it would be a betrayal to the people to go back into a government that had either of those parties in a ruling position."

Brid Smith, reelected, at the RDS count Centre Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Earlier:

Seventy-eight of the 160 seats to be won in Election 2020 have now been filled, with counting to resume in a number of constituencies this morning.

Sinn Féin still lead the field, but both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are gaining ground thanks to their far higher number of fielded candidates - Sinn Féin fielded 42 candidates, to Fianna Fáil's 84 and Fine Gael's 82.

Twenty-nine Sinn Féin candidates have now been elected to the 33rd Dáil. Fianna Fáil have won 16 seats while Fine Gael has 14 TDs so far.

Independent candidates have picked up eight seats, the Greens five, SOL-PBP and the Social Democrats have two apiece. Labour and Aontú have secured one seat each.

A number of well-known political names and heavy-hitters have lost their seats. Fine Gael have lost both a Minister and Junior Minister in Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O'Connor. Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross also lost his seat, while Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers was eliminated in Mayo. Former Labour Tánaiste Joan Burton and Solidarity's Ruth Coppinger have also lost their seats.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil's finance spokesperson, Michael McGrath, were elected in Cork South Central.

The constituency has returned the same representatives it did in 2016 - two Fianna Fáil, one Fine Gael and one Sinn Féin.

Mr Coveney had to wait just over seven hours after Sinn Fein's Donnchadh O Laoghaire topped the poll to be elected on the eighth count, after he exceeded the 11,429 quota with 12,170 votes.

Because Mr McGrath, with 10,809 votes, had more votes that the other remaining candidate, Green Party Cork city councillor Lorna Bogue, on 9,179, plus the untransferred surplus, he was deemed to be elected, without reaching the quota, taking the fourth and final seat.

DonnchadhOLaoghaire, pictured at the Cork count.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald insists she will talk to all parties when it comes to forming a new government. She said any refusal to engage with Sinn Féin on the formation of a new government betrayed a "state of denial. They (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) are still not listening to what the people have said."

Asked if the result marked a revolution in Irish politics, Mrs McDonald replied: “Yes, you could call it that for sure.”

However, Taosieach Leo Varadkar said he intends to stand by the party's commitment not to enter into coalition with Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested yesterday that he had softened his stance against talking to Sinn Féin, while acknowledging that large policy differences remain between the two parties.

Micheál Martin TD speaking to the press at the Cork North and Cork South Central Count Centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

A total of 159 seats have to be filled (Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically returned in Kildare South). Count centres will re-open their doors from 9am today.

Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness was re-elected in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency overnight, with counting set to resume at 10am today. McGuinness’ excess and the transfers from the latest candidate to be eliminated - Adrienne Wallace of Solidarity People Before Profit - will be transferred once counting resumes.

'Nail-biting'

Earlier yesterday, Sinn Féin’s Katheleen Funchion secured a seat on the first count with an excess of more than 5,000 votes. Carlow-based Fianna Fail candidate Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor now leads the remaining candidates with more than 10,000 votes, on her way to the 12,274 vote quota.

Deering, along with fellow Fine Gael candidate John Paul Phelan, the Greens Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fail’s Bobby Aylward are all in contention for the remaining seats.

Meanwhile, There are two seats to be filled in Dublin Mid West, after Sinn Féin claimed the first two yesterday. Counting resumes in Citywest at 10.30am.

Last night, outgoing Fine Gael Minister Josepha Madigan managed to clinch the third and final seat in Dublin Rathdown, despite what she described as a "nail-biting day".

Lisa Chambers on losing her seat in Mayo: 'This is democracy in action'

Fine Gael’s Michael Ring topped the poll in Co Mayo and was elected to the Dáil with 14,796 votes on the first count.

Michael Ring celebrating his election overnight. Picture: Keith Heneghan

Also through on the first count was Rose Conway-Walsh, the first Sinn Féin candidate to be elected to the Dáil since 1927. A third-time general election candidate, Conway-Walsh more than doubled her 2016 return, achieving 14,633 first-preference votes.

The county has for a long time been a Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil stronghold, but the Sinn Féin surge has burst open the grip of the traditional big two.

Speaking at the count centre in Castlebar, Conway-Walsh said: “There were lots of predictions that it would be two and two all the way, but we knew from canvassing right across the county from the beginning that there was a mood for change.”

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary surpassed the quota on the final count, taking a total of 13,636 votes. His colleague and Fianna Fáil's Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers, with 8,911 votes, lost her seat to former Mayo footballer and Fine Gael newcomer Alan Dillon, who finished with 10,977. Standing in Castlebar, Dillon filled the large gap left by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Addressing the count centre, Lisa Chambers said: "This is democracy in action...It is difficult in defeat always. Of course, I am disappointed but life moves on."

The Green Party’s rising star Saoirse McHugh was knocked out after the fifth count, with a total of 6,036 votes, while Fine Gael's Michelle Mulherin finished with 7,427 votes after the sixth count.

Turnout in the Mayo constituency was 66.12%, and the quota was 12,871.

Michael Lowry punches the air as he celebrates topping the poll on the first count in Tipperary. Picture: Eamonn McGee

In Tipperary, the general election count will restart at 10am in Thurles, with four seats left to fill.

Veteran Independent TD Michael Lowry topped the poll and was the only candidate elected last night.

He is the first Dáil deputy to win a seat in his constituency in every general election since he first stood as a candidate in 1997.

He said he was honoured to represent the county, saying: "This is my ninth general election (and) my sixth as an Independent candidate. It's my sixth time heading the poll and it's all due to you, my supporters."