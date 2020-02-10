GE2020 Day 2 latest: Count centres reopen; Clare set for first SF TD in 98 years

THE MAIN POINTS:

Twenty-nine Sinn Féin candidates have now been elected to the 33rd Dáil. Leader Mary Lou McDolad has said: 'This vote for Sinn Féin is for Sinn Féin to be in government.'

Fianna Fáil have won 16 seats while Fine Gael has 14 TDs.Independent candidates have won eight seats; the Greens five; SOL-PBP and the Social Democrats two seats each; Labour and Aontú one seat each.

Sinn Féin received 24.5% of the vote share on first preference, Fianna Fáil got 22.2% and Fine Gael 20.9%.

Fine Gael have lost both a Minister and Junior Minister in Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O'Connor. Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross also lost his seat, while Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers was eliminated in Mayo. Former Labour Tánaiste Joan Burton and Solidarity's Ruth Coppinger have also lost their seats.

There are 160 seats in the Dáil. The Ceann Comhairle is automatically re-elected, leaving 159 seats up for grabs and 80 the magic number for a majority.

LATEST:

Count centres across the country have reopened this morning as Day 2 of the count gets underway.

Sinn Féin has secured 29 seats, and it seems that up to 37 seats are on the cards for the party. Fianna Fáil has won 16 seats and is projected to end up with a number of seats in the low to mid 40s. Fine Gael has 14 TDs going into Day 2 of the count, with the party's final seat tally likely to be in the 30s.

Clare set for first SF TD in 98 years

Clare is set to elect its first Sinn Féin TD in almost a century later today with the election of west Clare mother-of-five, Violet Anne Wynn.

The counting of votes resumed at 9am at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon with the distribution of independent, Liam Woulfe’s 1,504 votes.

SF hasn’t had a TD elected in Clare since 1922 and Ms Wynne and Cllr Cathal Crowe (FF) are expected to take two seats.

There are currently five candidates in the hunt for the other two seats with Timmy Dooley (FF), Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Michael McNamara (ind) and Cllr Roisin Garvey in the hunt.

EARLIER: 'This is a vote for SF to be in government': McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Election 2020 has delivered a vote to put Sinn Féin into government once the count is over.

"This vote for Sinn Féin is for Sinn Féin to be in government," she said this morning, adding that her first choice remained a "new Government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael".

She confirmed the party had contacted the Greens, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats, as well as Independents and will speak to the Labour party - "everybody who would be outside the old two (of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael)". However, she said she also remained open to talking to the larger two parties.

Ms McDonald also said she was glad to see Micheál Martin had "come to his senses" after he appeared to soften his stance on whether to consider a government compact with Sinn Féin. “The democratic thing is for them to speak to me and stop this business of saying Sinn Féin can be put on the margin… so many people now have chosen us to represent them,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald in ebullient form at the RDS count centre in Dublin yesterday. Picture: PA

The Fianna Fáil leader yesterday said large policy differences remained between the two parties, but also said "I am a democrat" and acknowledged the large popular vote for Sinn Féin.

“It was never a sustainable position to suggest that a party such as ours, that represents such a substantial number of citizens, that there would be an active campaign to exclude us was completely wrong,” said Ms McDonald.

“We’ve known for for a long time that the dominance of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael is over.. the people have made that decision.”

Ms McDonald said she believes a “people’s government” can be formed.

The Sinn Féin leader also admitted the party, which stormed home in many constituencies with huge surpluses, should have run more candidates, with the benefit of hindsight.

“There is no doubt there are constituencies where we have left seats behind,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Mary Lou McDonald. Pictures: Liam McBurney/PA Wire and Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SF-FF coalition 'would be a betrayal of the people': Brid Smith

Solidarity People Before Profit's Brid Smith has said a Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin coalition would be a betrayal of the people's wishes.

Deputy Smith, who was elected yesterday in Dublin South Central, said: "If that happens (a SF/FF coalition), I think it will be a huge disappointment to the people of this country, who clearly said - repeatedly said, to us on the doorstep - 'No Fianna Fáil, no Fine Gael. We want something entirely different'.

"We want them out; we're sick of them both - that's what we got continually thorughout the campaign.

"I think it would be a betrayal to the people to go back into a government that had either of those parties in a ruling position."

Earlier:

Seventy-eight of the 160 seats to be won in Election 2020 have now been filled, with counting to resume in a number of constituencies this morning.

Sinn Féin still lead the field, but both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are gaining ground thanks to their far higher number of fielded candidates - Sinn Féin fielded 42 candidates, to Fianna Fáil's 84 and Fine Gael's 82.

Twenty-nine Sinn Féin candidates have now been elected to the 33rd Dáil. Fianna Fáil have won 16 seats while Fine Gael has 14 TDs so far.

Independent candidates have picked up eight seats, the Greens five, SOL-PBP and the Social Democrats have two apiece. Labour and Aontú have secured one seat each.

A number of well-known political names and heavy-hitters have lost their seats. Fine Gael have lost both a Minister and Junior Minister in Regina Doherty and Mary Mitchell O'Connor. Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross also lost his seat, while Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers was eliminated in Mayo. Former Labour Tánaiste Joan Burton and Solidarity's Ruth Coppinger have also lost their seats.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil's finance spokesperson, Michael McGrath, were elected in Cork South Central.

The constituency has returned the same representatives it did in 2016 - two Fianna Fáil, one Fine Gael and one Sinn Féin.

Mr Coveney had to wait just over seven hours after Sinn Fein's Donnchadh O Laoghaire topped the poll to be elected on the eighth count, after he exceeded the 11,429 quota with 12,170 votes.

Because Mr McGrath, with 10,809 votes, had more votes that the other remaining candidate, Green Party Cork city councillor Lorna Bogue, on 9,179, plus the untransferred surplus, he was deemed to be elected, without reaching the quota, taking the fourth and final seat.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney speaks to the media during the General Election count at the Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork (Yui Mok/PA)

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald insists she will talk to all parties when it comes to forming a new government. She said any refusal to engage with Sinn Féin on the formation of a new government betrayed a "state of denial. They (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) are still not listening to what the people have said."

Asked if the result marked a revolution in Irish politics, Mrs McDonald replied: “Yes, you could call it that for sure.”

However, Taosieach Leo Varadkar said he intends to stand by the party's commitment not to enter into coalition with Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested yesterday that he had softened his stance against talking to Sinn Féin, while acknowledging that large policy differences remain between the two parties.

Micheál Martin TD speaking to the press at the Cork North and Cork South Central Count Centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

A total of 159 seats have to be filled (Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically returned in Kildare South). Count centres will re-open their doors from 9am today.

Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness was re-elected in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency overnight, with counting set to resume at 10am today. McGuinness’ excess and the transfers from the latest candidate to be eliminated - Adrienne Wallace of Solidarity People Before Profit - will be transferred once counting resumes.

'Nail-biting'

Earlier yesterday, Sinn Féin’s Katheleen Funchion secured a seat on the first count with an excess of more than 5,000 votes. Carlow-based Fianna Fail candidate Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor now leads the remaining candidates with more than 10,000 votes, on her way to the 12,274 vote quota.

Deering, along with fellow Fine Gael candidate John Paul Phelan, the Greens Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fail’s Bobby Aylward are all in contention for the remaining seats.

Meanwhile, There are two seats to be filled in Dublin Mid West, after Sinn Féin claimed the first two yesterday. Counting resumes in Citywest at 10.30am.

Last night, outgoing Fine Gael Minister Josepha Madigan managed to clinch the third and final seat in Dublin Rathdown, despite what she described as a "nail-biting day".

Lisa Chambers on losing her seat in Mayo: 'This is democracy in action'

Fine Gael’s Michael Ring topped the poll in Co Mayo and was elected to the Dáil with 14,796 votes on the first count.

Michael Ring celebrating his election overnight. Picture: Keith Heneghan

Also through on the first count was Rose Conway-Walsh, the first Sinn Féin candidate to be elected to the Dáil since 1927. A third-time general election candidate, Conway-Walsh more than doubled her 2016 return, achieving 14,633 first-preference votes.

The county has for a long time been a Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil stronghold, but the Sinn Féin surge has burst open the grip of the traditional big two.

Speaking at the count centre in Castlebar, Conway-Walsh said: “There were lots of predictions that it would be two and two all the way, but we knew from canvassing right across the county from the beginning that there was a mood for change.”

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary surpassed the quota on the final count, taking a total of 13,636 votes. His colleague and Fianna Fáil's Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers, with 8,911 votes, lost her seat to former Mayo footballer and Fine Gael newcomer Alan Dillon, who finished with 10,977. Standing in Castlebar, Dillon filled the large gap left by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Addressing the count centre, Lisa Chambers said: "This is democracy in action...It is difficult in defeat always. Of course, I am disappointed but life moves on."

The Green Party’s rising star Saoirse McHugh was knocked out after the fifth count, with a total of 6,036 votes, while Fine Gael's Michelle Mulherin finished with 7,427 votes after the sixth count.

Turnout in the Mayo constituency was 66.12%, and the quota was 12,871.

Michael Lowry punches the air as he celebrates topping the poll on the first count in Tipperary. Picture: Eamonn McGee

In Tipperary, the general election count will restart at 10am in Thurles, with four seats left to fill.

Veteran Independent TD Michael Lowry topped the poll and was the only candidate elected last night.

He is the first Dáil deputy to win a seat in his constituency in every general election since he first stood as a candidate in 1997.

He said he was honoured to represent the county, saying: "This is my ninth general election (and) my sixth as an Independent candidate. It's my sixth time heading the poll and it's all due to you, my supporters."