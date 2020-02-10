GE2020 Day 2: Half of all seats filled as counting set to resume

THE MAIN POINTS:

Twenty-nine Sinn Féin candidates have now been elected to the 33rd Dáil.

Fianna Fáil have won 16 seats while Fine Gael has 14 TDs.

Sinn Féin fielded 42 candidates, to Fianna Fáil's 84 and Fine Gael's 82.

Independent candidates have won eight seats; the Greens five; SOL-PBP and the Social Democrats two seats each; Labour and Aontú one seat each.

Fine Gael's Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil's Michael McGrath have been elected on the eighth count in Cork South Central. Mc Grath was elected without reaching the quota.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy has been elected in Kildare North on the third count. She initially topped the poll with 9,808 votes with a final tally of 11,008.

Outgoing Fine Gael Minister Regina Doherty has lost her seat in Meath East, while former Labour leader Joan Burton loses seat in Dublin West

Fine Gael's Higher Education Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor has lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire.

Ruth Coppinger of People Before Profit has lost her seat in Dublin West.

Willie O'Dea of Fianna Fáil has retained his seat in Limerick city after the second count.

Sorcha Clarke has become the first Sinn Féin TD to be elected in either Longford or Westmeath for over 60 years..

Solidarity's Richard Boyd Barrett has retained his seat in Dun Laoghaire.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and FF leader Micheal Martin are elected on 5th and 6th counts respectively.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith has kept her seat in Dublin South Central after the second count

Seventy-eight of the 160 seats to be won in Election 2020 have now been filled, with counting to resume in a number of constituencies this morning.

Sinn Féin still lead the field, but both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are gaining ground thanks to their far higher number of fielded candidates.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald insists she will talk to all parties when it comes to forming a new government. She said any refusal to engage with Sinn Féin betrayed a "state of denial. They (Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael) are still not listening to what the people have said."

Asked if the result marked a revolution in Irish politics, Mrs McDonald replied: “Yes, you could call it that for sure.”

However, Taosieach Leo Varadkar said he intends to stand by the party's commitment not to enter into coalition with Sinn Féin. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin suggested yesterday that he had softened his stance against talking to Sinn Féin, while acknowledging that large policy differences remain between the two parties.

A total of 159 seats have to be filled (Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically returned in Kildare South). Count centres will re-open their doors from 9am today.

Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness was re-elected in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency overnight, with counting set to resume at 10am today. McGuinness’ excess and the transfers from the latest candidate to be eliminated - Adrienne Wallace of Solidarity People Before Profit - will be transferred once counting resumes.

Earlier yesterdayday, Sinn Féin’s Katheleen Funchion secured a seat on the first count with an excess of more than 5,000 votes. Carlow-based Fianna Fail candidate Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor now leads the remaining candidates with more than 10,000 votes, on her way to the 12,274 vote quota.

Deering, along with fellow Fine Gael candidate John Paul Phelan, the Greens Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fail’s Bobby Aylward are all in contention for the remaining seats.