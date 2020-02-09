GE2020: Counting underway as Storm Ciara makes presence felt in Dublin count centre

THE MAIN POINTS:

Counting got underway at 9am

First tallies expected after 11am

Exit poll last night had FG, FF and SF in dead heat on 22%. More here

Update 9.55am: The early tallies are beginning to emerge as counting gets underway in the 2020 general election.

Last night's exit poll suggests Government formation is set to be thrown into chaos as it is predicted that the three big parties are tied.

Storm Ciara has made an appearance at one of the biggest count centres in the country.

Rain water is covering a section of the floor inside the RDS in Dublin.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the whole country due to the storm which has left thousands without power.

In Cork North-Central, counting is underway in the competitive constituency, where it is all to play for.

With three of the four TDs from 2016 not even on the ballot paper this time, it is shaping up to be a day of change in the area.

Early indications are that Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould is polling very strongly in most areas and could be set to hold the party's seat in the area.

It was previously held by Jonathan O'Brien, who announced his intention to step aside early this year.

After that, it is a tight race to fill the remaining thee seats, though.

Fine Gael's Colm Burke is doing well in areas like Blarney, with Fianna Fáil's Padraig O'Sullivan, Oliver Moran of the Greens and Tony Fitzgerald, also Fianna Fáil, in a close race to scoop up votes in the area too.

With Sinn Féin likely to do well on first preferences, transfers will likely be crucial in determining the outcome of this race.

In Sligo Leitrim, 16 of the 121 Sligo boxes are opening and the early tally is showing Sinn Féin is marginally ahead.

The party in on 21% while Fianna Fáil is on 20%, according to the tally.

Fine Gael is on 10%, Labour 4% and the Greens are on 2%.

Earlier: Counting underway as exit poll suggests three-way tie between major parties

Counting is underway across Ireland this morning as last night's exit poll suggests Government formation is set to be thrown into chaos as it is predicted that the three big parties are tied.

Ballot boxes are opened at the RDS in Dublin. Picture: PA

The shock IPSOS MRBI poll makes it extraordinarily difficult to predict which of the three parties-Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil or Sinn Féin, could be in a position to lead the next government.

The exit poll figures predict that 22.4% of voters backed Fine Gael, while Sinn Féin looks set to get 22.3% and Fianna Fáil could get 22.2% support.

There is a margin of error of 1.3%.

The dead heat between the three big parties does reveal that Sinn Féin has managed to get voters out, after the later stages of the campaign showed a surge in support for the party. In previous elections, polls were high for Sinn Féin ahead of voting, but the numbers never materialised at the ballot box.

The results of the poll-carried out by the Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD, were announced at 10pm last night, just as polling stations closed across the country.