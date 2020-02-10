GE2020 Clare wrap: 'Sinn Fein' storm and worsening situation at UHL cost me my seat - Pat Breen (FG)

Former Fine Gael Junior Minister, Pat Breen blamed the ‘Sinn Fein storm” and continuing problems at the A&E at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) as the reasons that he has lost his seat.

At the Clare count at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon after his elimination, Breen said “the Sinn Fein storm out there blew me off course”.

At the end of the final count, the only incumbent left standing was the widely written off Joe Carey (FG) after securing a seat for the 4th election in a row.

Along with Breen, high profile Fianna Fáil TD, Timmy Dooley also lost out as former Labour TD, Michael McNamara made an ‘against the odds’ electoral comeback as an independent to be the first to make the quota.

However, Sinn Féin winning its first seat in Clare since 1922 after a stellar maiden performance by mother of five and TCD graduate, Violet Anne Wynne was dominating everyone’s thoughts.

Newly elected TD, Cathal Crowe (FF) said that his seat win was bitter-sweet as Timmy Dooley had lost out.

“Violet Anne Wynne – what a great achievement," he said. "That was a seat win none of us saw coming whatsoever and that has been replicated across the country.”

FF secured 34% first preference votes and Deputy Crowe said: “I more than anyone wanted two seats delivered. I consider myself a real party man. There is green blood in my veins and I am absolutely sad and I’m in disbelief that two seats weren’t secured.”

He said that FF’s vote management in Clare “was good” and that his igniting of the RIC controversy last month “was not done for political gain”. He did admit that his move probably did “no harm” to his electoral chances.

Newly-elected Ms Wynne said she was delighted and "pleasantly surprised" after winning her seat. The Kilrush woman’s five young children aged nine to two were at the count centre to share the moment when she their mother's was called out as being elected.

Deputy Wynne said the issue of the IRA didn’t come up once on the doorsteps during the campaign: “The Good Friday agreement was in 1998. I joined the party in 2012. I’m about the future and that is what is important to me.”

After hugging his Dad and former Clare TD, Donal Carey, a triumphant Joe Carey said: “Never underestimate the Careys and that continues to happen. No one gave me a chance, but I gave myself a chance.”

Joe Carey, (FG) celebrates after being elected at the Co Clare Count at the falls Hotel, Ennistymon on Monday afternoon. Picture: Eamon Ward

It was running mate, Pat Breen’s transfers that were crucial in electing Carey. He said he was sad to see Pat Breen lose a seat "as he is someone I have looked up. It’s been a tough day for Fine Gael”.

Earlier at the centre, an emotional Pat Breen said that “the biggest issue for us was the A&E in Limerick and we met it on every doorstep and as the Minister, you are the first person to take the hit on this”.

Mr Breen was first elected as a TD in 2002 and he said that “I was able to bring in Joe Carey for the last three elections and that doesn’t always last as you know when you are in Government”.

Mr Breen said that during his time in politics “I have delivered for the county as well”.

“I leave politics with a sense of joy and a certain amount of sadness in relation to the fact that my staff will no longer have work.

“It is a cruel game but you know that when you enter it and you have to put yourself before the electorate every five years.” Asked will he remain in politics, Mr Breen stated: “I will be reviewing the situation in the calm of things."

“I am still young, I believe I have a lot to offer whether it is the private sector or the public sector or in politics.”