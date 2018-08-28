Gavin Duffy targets cyber bullying as campaign begins to gather pace

Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has said that, if elected, he would tackle cyberbullying — but added that the Irish people are not electing someone with powers like the US president.

A number of presidential hopefuls made their appeals to councillors in Meath, Kildare, and Westmeath yesterday.

A candidate needs the support of four local authorities or 20 Oireachtas members to run — President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself to seek a second term.

Mr Duffy told Meath County Council that he would take on the issue of online harassment and bullying.

The Dragons’ Den star explained that his term would be based on five pillars: Youth, age and caring for older people, diversity and inclusion, respect, and working together.

Mr Duffy said he wants to tackle the problem of cyber-bullying, but conceded that he did not have a “magic wand”.

I think the pressure should be on social platforms so they don’t allow people to prey on our children,” he said.

He said the Irish people are not electing someone with powers, such as Vladamir Putin or Donald Trump.

Mr Duffy revealed later in the day, at Kildare County Council, that he had remortgaged his home to finance his campaign.

Senator Joan Freeman, who founded Pieta House, said she would use part of the presidential salary, if elected, to create a system similar to Britain’s OBE scheme.

This would help mark the work of volunteers, she said.

Ms Freeman said she would need people in general to help fund her campaign.

Meanwhile, Sean Gallagher, who contested the presidential election seven years ago, could reveal his intentions this week when an order is moved for the race. The businessman, who came second to Mr Higgins in 2011, is thought to have the support of councils including Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, and Donegal.

The Government is expected to officially move the order for the presidential election this week, possibly as early as today.

The election writ must be signed by Housing Minister Housing Eoghan Murphy before nominations can be lodged.

Once the writ is moved, nominations can be opened after two days. The nomination period lasts for 28 days.

It is expected the election itself will either being held on Thursday, October 25, or Friday, October 26.

The winner will be inaugurated at a ceremony on November 11.