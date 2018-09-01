Gareth O’Callaghan has emotional sign off: ‘Thanks for the memories’

Legend of the Irish airwaves Gareth O’Callaghan gave listeners to his final show on Classic Hits 4FM an emotional send-off yesterday.

The 57-year-old DJ, who has a rare and incurable neurodegenerative disease, rounded out his final show by saying: “As George Duke used to say: ‘It’s never over, it’s only set aside.’

“Thank you so much for all of the many, many happy days, for all of the laughs, for the tears, for the songs you introduced me to, for the songs I introduced you to.

“Look after each other. I’m not far away, and I will be popping in and out.

“I just want to say thank you for the memories and thank you for the many, many years that I will cherish for many, many more.

I’ve received some beautiful messages which I will take away with me and keep forever.

Bowing out with Glen Campbell’s ‘Wichita Lineman’, O’Callaghan said he was “not going to say goodbye. I have no doubt I’ll turn up here and there, because you can’t keep a bad thing down.”

The DJ revealed in March that he was battling multiple system atrophy and that it was terminal.

Well-wishers bombarded him with texts and tweets. The tributes included:

“Thank you Gareth for evoking such great memories with your fabulous song choices, I will miss your voice so much.”

“The airwaves will definitely be a lonelier place this evening. You have made sad days seem better and happy days even better with your wonderful choice of music.”

Con Murphy (@ConMurphySport) tweeted: “What a pro Gareth O’Callaghan is. Marvelous last show on 4fm. Classy from start to finish. May you have a fair wind behind you Gareth as you go forth.”

Kat O’Connor (@katkatkatt) tweeted: “My poor mam is in floods of tears listening to Gareth O’Callaghan’s final show. He’s a true class act, isn’t he?”

O’Callaghan's career included working on RTÉ Radio One’s Gay Byrne Show and on 2FM, having begun his career as a DJ on pirate radio.

He took up his role at Classic Hits 4FM following a stint on Galway Bay FM.