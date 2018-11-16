Gardaí will need extra €75m up to end of year

Gardaí will need a supplementary budget of €75m to cover it for the rest of the year, despite the cancellation of overtime.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the request, which has gone to the Department of Justice, was due to a continuing trend of “excess expenditure”.

In a report to the Policing Authority, the commissioner also flagged an 18% rise in violent property crime to the end of September, with particular increases in robbery of the person, and an ongoing rise in assaults.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

The October report shows there was a total net expenditure of €1.19bn, which was €25.8m more than its profiled spend.

However, the report said that, because of timing delays in a number of the expenditure subheads, “a more accurate picture” shows that the overspend for the year to date was approximately €52m.

“Given the continuing trend of excess expenditure, it is recognised that a supplementary budget will be required for 2018,” the report said.

“Based on current predictions, a supplementary estimate of approximately €75m will be required but following the implementation of additional controls on expenditure, it is planned to moderate this figure over the remainder of the financial year.”

Immediately on taking up the position at the start of September, Commissioner Harris said the organisation had to get its overspend back into line and soon after ordered an end to overtime, with any requests for such subject to more stringent oversight and authorisation by a regional assistant commissioner.

The most recent figures show €83.7m had been spent on overtime to the end of August, which was €20m in excess of the profiled budget.

“A series of measures are being put in place to address budgetary pressures currently experienced,” the commissioner’s report for September said.

With effect from September 18, all discretionary expenditure across all subheads has been cancelled. Budget holders have been requested to examine all line items, to consider whether the expenditure is absolutely essential for the delivery of critical services and where not, to defer expenditure. This includes subheads for overtime, travel and subsistence.

In relation to building developments, it said the Department of Justice was in discussions with the National Development Finance Agency regarding Public Private Partnerships at Sligo, Macroom, Clonmel and the custody suite at Anglesea St Garda Station.

Other works include:

A new immigration facility and garda station at Transaer House, Dublin Airport, due to be completed by Q1/early Q2 2019;

The old Kevin Street Garda Station is being refurbished to house the Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC), which is part of Security and Intelligence, with completion of the project expected for Q1 2019;

The OPW is expected to complete an extension to the Forensic Science Ireland facility at Garda HQ by Q1 2019 to provide accommodation for 21 staff.

The report said property crime was down 6% for the year to September, with decreases in all areas except the Southern Region.

Despite that, there was an 18% jump in violent property crimes, with “notable increases” in robbery from the person and robbery of an establishment.

The report said that 35 members were currently suspended and that two had been dismissed.

The Garda Internal Affairs Section has 1,205 discipline files before it and a total of 426 breaches of discipline has been recorded so far this year.

Investigations and incidents involving gardaí

The commissioner’s monthly reports for October and September details many investigations and incidents involving gardaí, many of them not publicly known.

- In September, the first proceedings were directed in relation to new offences regarding the purchase of sex.

The Director of Public Prosecutions issued the directions to bring charges against two individuals for the new offence.

The offences are contrary to Section 7A of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 1993 as inserted by Section 25 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

This relates to the payment for sexual activity with a prostitute.

The direction followed an investigation by the ‘Operation Quest’ team at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

The commissioner’s report said: “This is the first time proceedings have been directed under this legislation.”

- In the early hours of September 9, an Armed Support Unit (ASU) provided assistance to uniformed members responding to a call of a female in distress.

Following some reports by witnesses, the ASU located the flat and on approach, the female ran from the premises visibly distressed with a number of injuries to her face and body.

The Garda members went to the flat and confronted the male suspect, subduing and arresting him. He was subsequently charged with criminal damage, burglary and two counts of assault causing harm and remanded in custody.

- On September 14, a woman landed at Dublin Airport accompanied by a child, whom she identified as her son.

Border ManagementUnit personnel attached to the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service were not satisfied with the information provided by the female and they contacted the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

The female was arrested under the Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000 and charged under the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud Offences) Act 2000 and remanded in custody.

Tusla staff attended at Dublin Airport and the child was taken into care.

The DPP directed that the woman be further charged with trafficking.

- On September 20, a report was received by gardaí in Maynooth, Co Kildare, concerning the wellbeing of a 61-year-old male who had not been contactable for some days.

Gardaí attended his address and made the decision to enter the premises.

The man was found in an upstairs bedroom in a collapsed state.

Emergency medical assistance was sought and the man was taken to a hospital, suffering from severe dehydration.

- On August 30, specialist officers from the National Negotiation Unit and the Dublin ASU were deployed in support of members from Kevin Street Garda Station to an incident at an apartment in Dublin’s south inner city.

A male was threatening to set himself and the apartment on fire.

Attempts to de-escalate the situation through negotiation were successful.

Following advice from an on-call medical expert a decision was made by the on-scene commander to force entry, which the ASU with the assistance of Dublin Fire Brigade.

The male was subdued and detained under the Mental Health Act 2001.

No garda was injured but some were treated on site for symptoms connected to the inhalation of petrol.

- On August 31, three units of the Dublin ASU responded to reports that a group of males had been observed in the Bluebell area of Dublin in possession of a firearm.

They established a cordon and observed a male on a bicycle acting suspiciously.

He discarded a carrier bag and attempted to escape. He was arrested and the bag was recovered, containing a shotgun and ammunition.

He was subsequently charged and remanded in custody.

- On August 28, gardaí on routine patrol observed and followed a vehicle driving in excess of 100kph through a village in Donegal.

The car failed to stop when directed to so do. The vehicle rammed the garda vehicle and made its escape.

The garda members received minor injuries.

Gardaí identified the driver and he was subsequently arrested, charged before the courts and released on bail.