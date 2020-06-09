Gardaí will 'encourage' people to obey Covid-19 measures now penalties no longer apply

Gardaí have said they will "engage, explain and encourage" when it comes to telling citizens to stay within their counties or 20kms from their home, as penalties will no longer apply.

A spokesman for the force said it is still encouraging people to stay local, not undertake unnecessary journeys, and maintain social distancing when gathering in small groups of not more than six persons indoors when it comes to social visits.

"The 20km travel limit is not a penal offence, as such Gardaí interacting with the public on this element of the regulations will engage, explain and encourage," the spokesperson said.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said it had been calling for the separation of health advice from criminal law since the outset of the public health emergency, which it claimed "opened the door to disproportionate responses".

Senior research and policy officer, Doireann Ansbro said: "Last week, we called an extension of emergency garda powers inappropriate and unworkable. We are glad to see that the government is removing criminal penalties for the exercise of rights.

Any limits on rights in health emergencies must be demonstrably necessary and proportionate to the aim of protecting public health. We saw no evidence that continued criminalisation and prosecution in relation to public health advice was justified or likely to be effective.

Ms Ansbro said citizens should continue to follow public health advice but added that law-abiding people can now do so with more confidence, in the knowledge that potential criminal sanctions are no longer hanging over them.

"ICCL is glad to see a phased return to policing by consent, which we have called for on numerous occasions since the outset of this crisis. The World Health Organisation is also clear that fostering a sense of cooperation and trust yields better results than a more authoritarian approach. Advice, cooperation and trust must be the hallmark of the next phase of our response to Covid-19," she added.

The ICCL said that it noted that organising events for more than 15 people will still attract criminal penalties.

"We hope to see a lifting of these penal provisions as soon as public health advice allows," Ms Ansbro said.

Gardaí said the force is following the Government's lead on enforcing measures, according to legislation.

The legislation covering penalties expired on Monday though there was no official announcement forthcoming from Health Minister Simon Harris referring to their removal.

The Department of Health is the lead for the measures, gardaí said.