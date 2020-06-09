Gardaí were spat or coughed at 93 times between April and June but report high levels of public complicance

Gardaí used their enhanced Covid-19 powers over 300 times out of 1m interactions with people during lockdown.

Officers were spat or coughed at 93 times between April 8 and June 6.

Gardaí also processed over 30,000 vetting applications for Covid-19 related roles.

Of 302 incidents - 82 resulted in a charge or summons, while the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed no charge in 14 cases.

The remainder continue to be investigated.

Speaking about the public compliance as Ireland enters the second phase of its Covid-19 lockdown exit, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: "There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines. As we enter Phase 2, it is important that we all continue to play our part in reducing the spreading of Covid-19 by staying local, not making unnecessary journeys, and maintaining social distancing.

"At the outset of the Covid-19 situation, I said that An Garda Síochána will continue to operate as a community-based policing service with a focus on protecting the vulnerable. This approach will not change during this phase.”

Earlier today Gardaí said they will "engage, explain and encourage" when it comes to telling citizens to stay within their counties or 20kms from their home, as penalties will no longer apply.

A spokesman for the force said it is still encouraging people to stay local, not undertake unnecessary journeys, and maintain social distancing when gathering in small groups of not more than six persons indoors when it comes to social visits.

Gardaí also said the force is following the Government's lead on enforcing measures, according to legislation.

The legislation covering penalties expired on Monday though there was no official announcement forthcoming from Health Minister Simon Harris referring to their removal.