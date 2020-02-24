News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí warning over increased circulation of counterfeit 'movie' money

Revenue Officers founds notes representing a value of €430,895. Picture: An Garda Síochána
By Ciarán Sunderland
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 12:09 PM

Gardaí are warning the public that there has been a significant increase in the detection of fraudulent notes in circulation.

The notes, which are often marked as "movie money" or "prop money", bear a strong resemblance to genuine notes, but do not have the security features.

Notes in varying denominations representing a value of more than €430,000 have been seized following recent mail centre detection.

Gardaí are advising businesses to report anyone they catch with "prop money" immediately and that the fraudulent notes should not be accepted as legal tender.

A Garda spokesperson said: "We advise businesses and members of the public who deal in cash to be aware that such notes are in circulation and take appropriate precautionary measures.

"Business owners should ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes."

The warning also highlighted that the use of fraudulent currency is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 which carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said:

"People need to be aware that such notes exist and at busy times, especially late at night, they need to exercise a little care and attention."

"These notes are easily identifiable if precautionary checks are made. Also people who try to tender such notes as real face prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a conviction, which is for life.

"Such convictions have serious ramifications if one wanted to travel, to work in certain sectors and it can affect their credit rating.”

