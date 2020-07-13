News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí warn young people not to become 'Money Mules' for criminal gangs

Gardaí warn young people not to become 'Money Mules' for criminal gangs
Criminal gangs target young people, who often unwittingly participate in money laundering.
Mairéad Cleary
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Gardaí are appealing to the public and particularly younger people, not to let anyone else use their bank account and beware of becoming a "Money Mule".

The warning follows an arrest made in West Cork last week in relation to suspected money laundering.

The man, aged in early 20s, is believed to have allowed a large quantity of cash be lodged and transferred using his account.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and later released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Money Mule is often a young person, recruited by criminals to help launder stolen or illegal money - often unwittingly.

They are enticed by the promise of earning a "quick buck" in exchange for their bank account details, often laundering thousands of euro to make a few hundred. 

READ MORE

People who survive Covid-19 may be battling illnesses for the rest of their lives

Anti-money laundering legislation has prevented organised gang members to open bank accounts, leaving them to prey on young people and students.

"Easy-targets" are often approached online, on campus or while out socialising and although they might not be aware that they are breaking the law, money mules are complicit in the crime and could face up to 14 years in prison. 

Gardai are warning young people to not let anyone use their bank account and to remember; if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is.

They are also asking people to report to the Gardaí if they are approached to facilitate in this crime. 

READ MORE

'Stepping it up': Eamon Ryan plays down tourist numbers but government to manage airport entry closer

More on this topic

Unsolved Murders: Reporters help to keep victims and their grieving families in spotlightUnsolved Murders: Reporters help to keep victims and their grieving families in spotlight

Three men arrested in connection with burglaries in SkerriesThree men arrested in connection with burglaries in Skerries

US police believe rapper Pop Smoke was killed during botched burglaryUS police believe rapper Pop Smoke was killed during botched burglary

Four arrested in connection with couple's murder releasedFour arrested in connection with couple's murder released

IrelandGardaíTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Twelfth of July to be marked with at-home celebrations in NorthTwelfth of July to be marked with at-home celebrations in North

Coronavirus has big impact on mental healthCoronavirus has big impact on mental health

Masks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positiveMasks confusion as Cork GAA player tests positive

Picture of garda’s son, 2, shown in interviewPicture of garda’s son, 2, shown in interview


Lifestyle

Bring summer holidays home with this season’s sparkling fragrance launches. Rachel Marie Walsh reports.PRODUCT WATCH: This summer's hottest fragrances

Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq feature among today's top tips.Monday's TV Highlights: Manchester United, Love/Hate and a new documentary series on Iraq

From free places to pitch a tent, to high end glamping, we've got all bases coveredCamping options in Ireland - for all budgets

Why do we regard horsetail as a weed when it offers so many health benefits, asks Peter DowdallHorsetail: Is it a weed of a miracle plant?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »