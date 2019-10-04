Gardaí warn rogue trader scam on elderly in Cork could spread nationwide

Vulnerable pensioners are being preyed on by unscrupulous fraudsters in cruel scams that are robbing them of tens of thousands of euro.

Sobering sums of money have been stolen from vulnerable individuals across Cork city in recent months.

The Superintendent for serious crime in Cork city, Michael Comyns, warned that these scams could soon spread nationwide:

Supt Comyns said: “Criminals are preying on vulnerable older people. Bogus tradesmen are calling to their houses, offering to powerwash driveways, clean gutters and fix roofs.

"They are using that as a method to con vulnerable people out of large sums of money. They tell people there are problems with their house but say they'll fix them. Once people hand over thousands of euro that the criminals ask for 'to buy supplies' they disappear with the money."

He said it is happening a couple of times a week across the city.

He added: "It's very prevalent at the moment and it's all over the city - not just in certain neighbourhoods.

"There have been up to 20 complaints over the summer. And some of the suspects may not be Cork-based so this could become a problem nationwide.”

Supt Comyns is appealing to communities to look out for these bogus traders and to protect vulnerable neighbours.

He said: “We would ask people to keep an eye out for vulnerable elderly neighbours. And if they see someone calling to them – if they raise any suspicions at all – call over to them and ask them what they're doing.

"In many cases, the crime has been reported by a neighbour. We urge anyone who has been affected by this to report it to police so that we can build up evidence.

“Anyone who knows someone who is living alone, or who is vulnerable in their community, please keep an eye on them,” he said.