Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes

Gardaí and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are warning the public about the latest social media enabled fraud.
They say the goal is to deceive victims into parting with their money or to reveal access details to their bank accounts or credit cards.
In particular they are highlighting bank customers targeted with advertisements on Facebook that encourage people to click on a link and enter login details.
The bank account can then be emptied within minutes by the fraudster.
Gardaí have described the common methods of the scam as the following:
One of the most recent fraud attempts reported invites social media users to take a tour of a banking system for a small reward, citing figures of €15 and €30.
Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the GNECB urges the public to never share banking details, pin numbers or passwords with unknown persons online.