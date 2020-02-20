News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes
The scammers can empty a bank account within minutes in new fraud.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 11:43 AM

Gardaí and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are warning the public about the latest social media enabled fraud.

They say the goal is to deceive victims into parting with their money or to reveal access details to their bank accounts or credit cards.

In particular they are highlighting bank customers targeted with advertisements on Facebook that encourage people to click on a link and enter login details.

The bank account can then be emptied within minutes by the fraudster.

READ MORE

'I am lucky to be alive': Kerry hotel apologise as woman who contracted disease in spa settles action

Gardaí have described the common methods of the scam as the following:

  • The advertisement refers to internet banking and invites the customer to take a tour of the system.
  • The customer clicks on the link, to a 'fake' log in page and enters their details which are now in the hands of the fraudster.
  • The fraudster takes control of the account and sets up a new ‘beneficiary’ on the account to whom money can be transferred.
  • The social media user will then receive an automated text from the bank with a code to authorise the addition of the ‘beneficiary’ to the account.
  • The customer will then enter the code into the ‘fake’ account which is captured by the fraudsters, or intercepted via malware on a computer, laptop or mobile phone.

    • One of the most recent fraud attempts reported invites social media users to take a tour of a banking system for a small reward, citing figures of €15 and €30.

    Detective Chief Superintendent Lordan of the GNECB urges the public to never share banking details, pin numbers or passwords with unknown persons online.

    READ MORE

    Gardaí investigating €4m fraud involving 109 suspect mortgage applications make an arrest

    More on this topic

    Investigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social mediaInvestigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social media

    Woman arrested in connection with allegations of making threats to injured party in trialWoman arrested in connection with allegations of making threats to injured party in trial

    Dublin estate evacuated after suspected pipe bomb discoveredDublin estate evacuated after suspected pipe bomb discovered

    114 assaults on ambulance staff reported over past two years114 assaults on ambulance staff reported over past two years


    TOPIC: Crime

    More in this Section

    Girl, 16, who died in horror Cork crash had just returned from school tripGirl, 16, who died in horror Cork crash had just returned from school trip

    Teen who passed away after festival died from total organ failure due to ingestion of ecstasy and morphineTeen who passed away after festival died from total organ failure due to ingestion of ecstasy and morphine

    High Court overturns approval for higher apartment blocks in Dublin docklands High Court overturns approval for higher apartment blocks in Dublin docklands

    Investigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social mediaInvestigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social media


    Lifestyle

    The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

    Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

    More From The Irish Examiner


    Start the search

    for your new job

    GO

    LOTTO RESULTS

    Wednesday, February 19, 2020

    • 6
    • 10
    • 16
    • 24
    • 25
    • 46
    • 29

    Full Lotto draw results »