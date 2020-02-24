Gardai warn public against circulation increase of 'movie money'

Gardai are warning the public that there has been a significant increase in the detection of fraudulent notes in circulation.

The notes, which are often marked as "movie money" or "prop money", bear a strong resemblance to genuine notes, but do not have the security features.

Notes in varying denominations representing a value of more than €430,000 have been seized following recent mail centre detection.

Gardai are advising businesses to report anyone they catch with "prop money" immediately and that the fraudulent notes should not be accepted as legal tender.

An Garda Síochána and the Office of the Revenue Commissioners wish to highlight that there has recently been a significant increase in the detection of novelty Euro notes. These notes are often marked as "movie" or "prop money". More information here https://t.co/oHlGkl9SyG pic.twitter.com/bENlmOiNC0 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 24, 2020

A Garda spokesperson said: "We advise businesses and members of the public who deal in cash to be aware that such notes are in circulation and take appropriate precautionary measures.

"Business owners should ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes."

The warning also highlighted that the use of fraudulent currency is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 which carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said:

"People need to be aware that such notes exist and at busy times, especially late at night, they need to exercise a little care and attention."

"These notes are easily identifiable if precautionary checks are made. Also people who try to tender such notes as real face prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a conviction, which is for life.

"Such convictions have serious ramifications if one wanted to travel, to work in certain sectors and it can affect their credit rating.”