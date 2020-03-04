News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí warn people to be alert after scams in Cork, Tipp and Limerick

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 03:45 PM

Gardaí in Munster are urging members of the public to be vigilant following a number of scams in the region, targeting people in Cork, Tipperary and Limerick.

In the scam, a man claiming to be from the company Phone Watch, has taken debit cards off people and then withdrew cash from their accounts.

A man, reported to have dark hair and glasses, called to a house in Clonmel where he was invited in after claiming he was an employee at the company.

The man, who possesses apparent Phone Watch paraphernalia and literature, stated he would upgrade their system for a fee and took the victim's debit card for payment and asked them to input their PIN into a small device he carries.

He then retained the debit card and handed back a different one.

Cash was then withdrawn from a number of banks in Tipperary and Limerick at the weekend, gardaí say.

While investigations are ongoing into these incidents, gardaí are appealing to the public to always be careful providing details to anyone not known to them calling to their home, particularly bank details.

