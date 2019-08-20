News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí warn owners of Ford Transit vans over engine scam

Gardaí warn owners of Ford Transit vans over engine scam
Stock image of Ford Transit vans
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 07:08 PM

Gardaí are warning drivers of Ford Transit vans of a scam targeting them.

The warning comes as gardaí in Granard, Co. Longford, are investigating an organised crime gang involved in the international sale and distribution of stolen machinery and vehicle parts.

It involves an offer to repair or replace a vehicle's engine through online ads on popular sales sites. The advert offers to collect the van from any part of the country, carry out repairs or if necessary, replace the engine with a reconditioned one, and once repaired to return it to the owner.

However, gardaí say once a scammer has a person's van, it's fitted with a stolen engine.

They say owners are losing out on the cost of repair, and again when the vehicle is seized.

They're warning owners to be wary and to only allow a qualified mechanic in a recognised garage to repair their vehicle.

"You are taking a big risk giving your van to a stranger who collects it from your door and takes it away for repairs to an unknown location. If you are a victim, this scam will have cost you money and your van will be seized by gardaí,” said a Garda statement.

READ MORE

Justice measures being taken for crash-out Brexit

More on this topic

'The border does not provide an escape route': Anti-terrorism chiefs welcome arrests over car bombing bid'The border does not provide an escape route': Anti-terrorism chiefs welcome arrests over car bombing bid

'No indication' alleged attack on Muslim teen who had hijab removed was hate crime'No indication' alleged attack on Muslim teen who had hijab removed was hate crime

Gardaí probe alleged attack on teen girl where hijab was taken from herGardaí probe alleged attack on teen girl where hijab was taken from her

Two arrested in Dublin over car bombing bid on officer at Belfast golf clubTwo arrested in Dublin over car bombing bid on officer at Belfast golf club

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Gardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in CavanGardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Brexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald TuskBrexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald Tusk

Average of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every dayAverage of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every day


Lifestyle

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

A care home builds links with kids, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

When you think of someone who is “into skincare”, you probably imagine someone in a face mask.The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

With the evenings closing in and a welcome chill in the air, it’s time to embrace the new season now.Make the Transition: Turn over a new leaf this fall

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »