News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí warn of ‘startling’ rise in reports of online child abuse

iStock
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 06:20 AM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned of a “startling and shocking” increase in referrals of online child abuse material during the lockdown.

He said the number of notifications to gardaí had increased by 26% between 1 March and 31 May this year.

Speaking at the Policing Authority he indicated there would be an increase in resources to the dedicated garda units tasked with combating this crime.

“We have further investments we want to make in our online child exploitation unit, which is part of the National Protective Services Bureau, and also our Cyber Crime Bureau - it’s a recognition of the amount of child abuse imagery online.

“One of the startling and shocking statistics, for the period this year 1 March to 31 May, is we’ve seen a 26% increase in notifications on child sexual abuse material on social media platforms.” 

He added: “That’s a shocking statistic and it’s also born out internationally as well. Ireland is not unique in this; this is a time of considerable risk for children.” 

Gardaí warn of ‘startling’ rise in reports of online child abuse
Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The notifications were sent to Gardaí by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the US and can relate to victims or suspects.

Child safety experts have raised concerns about the impact of lockdown, with people, including children, living more online and at risk of being preyed upon.

Staffing issues, particularly in the Cyber Crime Bureau, which carries out the forensic examination of digital devices, including for child abuse imagery, have been repeatedly raised.

Last October, officers in this unit said the bureau currently had 32 members, but that the commissioner had approved a plan to bring the number to 120 in the next two years, which would also include staffing new divisional cyber units.

Commissioner Harris told the authority that certain crimes had “increased exponentially”, including online abuse imagery, cyber crime, domestic violence and sexual violence.

The EU police agency Europol has said the global impact of Covid-19 meant that both children and adults were spending more time online and that children were having more unsupervised internet access.

It said this meant children were more exposed to offenders through online gaming, chat group apps, phishing attempts by email and unsolicited contact via social media.

It said children were more inclined towards making explicit material, and exchanging them with peers, with some eventually reaching child sex offenders.

Contacts:

*Garda Child Sexual Abuse Helpline 1800 555 222;

*hotline.ie; webwise.ie;

*Childline 1800 66 66 66, text 50101 or chat online at Childline.ie 24 hours a day;

*cari.ie

More on this topic

Europol reports doubling of online child sexual abuse material from Ireland in AprilEuropol reports doubling of online child sexual abuse material from Ireland in April

Referrals to Tusla at highest level in five yearsReferrals to Tusla at highest level in five years

Tech giants unveil new collective plans to tackle online child abuse contentTech giants unveil new collective plans to tackle online child abuse content

Child domestic abuse, like Covid-19, respects no boundariesChild domestic abuse, like Covid-19, respects no boundaries

TOPIC: Child abuse

More in this Section

Victims of domestic violence to be offered temporary and free accommodationVictims of domestic violence to be offered temporary and free accommodation

All students should be back in classrooms by beginning of school year, says MinisterAll students should be back in classrooms by beginning of school year, says Minister

HSE told Navy that LÉ Eithne could become floating morgue during Covid-19 crisisHSE told Navy that LÉ Eithne could become floating morgue during Covid-19 crisis

Lucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto drawLucky player scoops €40,838 in Lotto draw


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher gets the inside track on why we’re now so keen on outdoor havensSky's the limit for open-air rooms

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Clive Davis is from Vicarstown in Co Laois, and has been chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years.Question of Taste: Clive Davis of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Ed Power recounts the tale of Fermoy’s rock opera from 1973B-Side the Leeside - Cork’s greatest records: Children of Lir, by Loudest Whisper

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »