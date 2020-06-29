News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí warn of jury service email scam

An example of the scam email. Picture: Gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 04:26 PM

People are being warned to be aware of fake jury service emails doing the rounds.

The email tells the person they have been selected to participate in a court proceeding, and they need to register their information.

Gardaí have warned the public the real jury summons come via the post.

In a statement, they said: “An Garda Síochána has been alerted to a scam where members of the public have received fraudulent jury service notices by email.

“In the email a request is made to click on a link to get a jury number.

“This is a scam, and the public are advised not to click on any links.

“A genuine jury summons is issued only through the postal system.

“The Courts Service of Ireland will never email a message such as this. Jury summonses are mailed via An Post.

“Other official communications are sent either by registered post, summons or under warrant.”

