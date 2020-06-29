Gardaí warn of jury service email scam

People are being warned to be aware of fake jury service emails doing the rounds.

The email tells the person they have been selected to participate in a court proceeding, and they need to register their information.

Gardaí have warned the public the real jury summons come via the post.

In a statement, they said: “An Garda Síochána has been alerted to a scam where members of the public have received fraudulent jury service notices by email.

“In the email a request is made to click on a link to get a jury number.

“This is a scam, and the public are advised not to click on any links.

“A genuine jury summons is issued only through the postal system.

“The Courts Service of Ireland will never email a message such as this. Jury summonses are mailed via An Post.

“Other official communications are sent either by registered post, summons or under warrant.”