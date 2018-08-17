Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí warn of another iTunes gift card scam

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 04:30 AM
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Gardaí are warning of a yet another scam involving iTunes gift cards which saw a business in Cork almost defrauded of thousands.

The firm was contacted by email by a person claiming to be the manager. It requested a staff member to buy €2,000 worth of the gift cards and send on the voucher codes.

Thankfully the employee contacted the manager by phone to verify the request which turned out to be a scam,” a Garda spokesman said.

This is a new variation of the scam which, in the past, has seen victims contacted by a scammer claiming to represent an organisation and insisting that the victim owes money, which they must pay immediately and suggesting the payment be made with iTunes gift cards.

Once the victim has purchased these cards, the scammers will ask the victim to share the 16-digit code on the back of the card over the phone. The scammers will then use this code to purchase goods online.

The advice from gardaí is to be vigilant: “The scammer may have some information about you, so don’t trust them just because they use your name or have other personal information.

“No company will request payment via iTunes or any other online vouchers. If you receive a call like this, end the call and contact the gardaí.”


KEYWORDS

iTunes scam

Related Articles

Two men arrested in connection with ATM skimming operation

Gardaí issue warning after two Limerick pensioners targeted in separate bank and tradesman scams

Dublin Fire Brigade urging people to watch out for pub scam

More in this Section

Homeless charity calls for place finder services 'all around the country'

Teen arrested after being caught with €50k worth of cocaine

Ulster Unionist councillor set to face motion of no confidence

Fianna Fáil hit out over defence forces pay during Papal visit


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »