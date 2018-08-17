Gardaí warn of another iTunes gift card scam

Gardaí are warning of a yet another scam involving iTunes gift cards which saw a business in Cork almost defrauded of thousands.
The firm was contacted by email by a person claiming to be the manager. It requested a staff member to buy €2,000 worth of the gift cards and send on the voucher codes.
This is a new variation of the scam which, in the past, has seen victims contacted by a scammer claiming to represent an organisation and insisting that the victim owes money, which they must pay immediately and suggesting the payment be made with iTunes gift cards.
The advice from gardaí is to be vigilant: “The scammer may have some information about you, so don’t trust them just because they use your name or have other personal information.
“No company will request payment via iTunes or any other online vouchers. If you receive a call like this, end the call and contact the gardaí.”