Gardaí warn of another iTunes gift card scam

Gardaí are warning of a yet another scam involving iTunes gift cards which saw a business in Cork almost defrauded of thousands.

The firm was contacted by email by a person claiming to be the manager. It requested a staff member to buy €2,000 worth of the gift cards and send on the voucher codes.

Thankfully the employee contacted the manager by phone to verify the request which turned out to be a scam,” a Garda spokesman said.

This is a new variation of the scam which, in the past, has seen victims contacted by a scammer claiming to represent an organisation and insisting that the victim owes money, which they must pay immediately and suggesting the payment be made with iTunes gift cards.

Once the victim has purchased these cards, the scammers will ask the victim to share the 16-digit code on the back of the card over the phone. The scammers will then use this code to purchase goods online.

The advice from gardaí is to be vigilant: “The scammer may have some information about you, so don’t trust them just because they use your name or have other personal information.

“No company will request payment via iTunes or any other online vouchers. If you receive a call like this, end the call and contact the gardaí.”