Gardaí warn iTunes gift card scam has resurfaced

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Gardaí are warning that a former iTunes gift card scam is back, this time with a link to Covid-19.

People have been tricked into buying the gift cards by scammers who then use the code to buy products online.

The scam has been highlighted before but has re-emerged in recent days with a slight twist.

Gardaí say people have received fraudulent emails from a person asking them to buy iTunes gift cards, which would be donated to a local hospice, and referenced Covid-19.

The scammer asks the people to share the 16-digit code on the back of the card, which they then use to purchase goods online.

Gardaí are advising people to be vigilant, and in particular they say "the person contacting you may have some information about you, so don’t trust them just because they use your name".

They are warning people not to give any private information to unsolicited calls or emails.

