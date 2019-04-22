NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí warn 'Border Works Road' in Killarney closed due to gorse fire

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 08:18 PM

There is a large gorse fire in Killarney in County Kerry.

Gardaí are advising motorists that the Ballaghisheen to Waterville road, known locally as 'The Border Works Road', is closed as a result.

It will stay shut until further notice and Killarney guards are asking drivers to avoid the scene.

In Donegal, firefighters have battling gorse fires in the west of the county.

An Air Corps helicopter was scrambled to help tackle the fires and army personnel from nearby Finner Camp are also providing ground support.

Gorse fires have also occurred in Dublin and Clare over the weekend.

