Gardaí want to speak to man thought have been in area while woman assaulted in Sandycove

Gardaí investigating the serious assault of a woman last month have appealed for a man who they think was in the area at the time to come forward.

The woman was attacked shortly after midnight on Monday, May 25, on the seafront along Sandycove, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to walkers, runners, taxi drivers, delivery drivers or anyone who was in the Sandycove area, particularly along the seafront walkway between 12am and 1.30am that night, to contact them.

They are particularly interested in speaking to a white male reported to be in the area at the time.

He is said to be of average build, around five feet seven inches tall, with dark hair and was wearing a hoodie at the time.

People can contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.