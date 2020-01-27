News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí 'very concerned' for woman, 26, missing from Galway

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:49 PM

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to the public to help locate a missing woman.

Andreea Mereuta, 26, has been missing from her home in Monalee Manor, Knocknacarra since Thursday, January 23.

Andreea was last seen on Ballalley Lane in Galway city centre at around 2.30am after a social gathering with friends.

Andreea is a Romanian national and is described as being 163cm in height.

She has a slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket and black leggings.

Gardaí and family are very concerned for Andreea and are appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

