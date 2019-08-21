News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a woman missing from the in Dublin.

Margaret O’Neill, 64, has been missing from the Castlepark area of Tallaght since Tuesday, August 20.

She was last seen in the Pine Grove Park area, Swords, Co Dublin.

Margaret is described as being 5'3" tall with a medium build and short blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a mustard coloured duffel coat and black trousers.

Gardaí and her family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin St Garda Station on (01) 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Woman charged in connection with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced6 of the biggest fashion trends from The Matrix as a fourth movie is announced

Bikes, boats and pancakes: Why Amsterdam is the new go-to destination for family-friendly travelBikes, boats and pancakes: Why Amsterdam is the new go-to destination for family-friendly travel

Profit-sharing deal could transform Pacific Islands rugby, says Dan LeoProfit-sharing deal could transform Pacific Islands rugby, says Dan Leo

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Gardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in CavanGardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Brexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald TuskBrexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald Tusk

Average of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every dayAverage of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every day


Lifestyle

It’s 100% better than takeout.How to make Jamie Oliver’s veggie pad thai

The Hunger is billed as an opera, but its composer, Donnacha Dennehy, prefers to call it a “docu-cantata”.The Hunger: Appeals to God and for pity in this clash of two linguistic worlds

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 21, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat. It had to be over 65% — a substantial sausage that would barbecue well in summer, but that also could be simmered gently in a tomato sauce for 15 minutes to make a quick meal — this way, sausages don’t have to be grilled/fried first.Summer bangers: The top 8 meaty sausages

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »