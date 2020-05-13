News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí very concerned for welfare of missing Carlow man

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 12:55 PM

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 32-year-old man in Carlow.

Joseph Savage was last seen in the Bagenalstown area on May 11.

He is described as being 5'10", of stocky build with short fair hair and blue to green eyes.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Gardaí and Joseph's family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

